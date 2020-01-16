Sir David Attenborough Says 'humans Have Overrun The World'

Veteran broadcaster Sir David Attenborough has said that humans have "overrun the planet" as he warned that the natural world is on verge of collapse. Attenborough's latest comment came amid the ongoing promotion of his film David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, which the natural historian described as his vision for the future. The 92-year-old Attenborough added that human beings needed to act to mitigate our impact on the environment and work with nature rather than fight against it.

Attenborough on climate change

David Attenborough touched upon many things while promoting his latest film, from talking about climate change to how humans have overrun the planet in the recent past, he covered a wide range of topics. Attenborough warned people for replacing wild animals with domesticated animals, which can be very dangerous for the biodiversity and food chain as a whole. Attenborough described the planet Earth as a unique and spectacular marvel and added that human beings are pushing it towards disaster.

"I've had the most extraordinary life,” he said in the trailer for the film, which will be shown in cinemas on 16 April. "It is only now that I appreciate how extraordinary," Attenborough was quoted as saying by international media. Attenborough's concerns are legitimate as the planet is already showing signs of climate change. Researchers have confirmed that 2010-19 was the hottest decade on record, with the planet's ocean recording its warmest temperature in 2019.

The former BBC host is widely regarded as a national treasure in the United Kingdom, the title he himself doesn't like. Attenborough is the only person to have won BAFTAs in every format in his career and that includes BAFTA for black and white, colour, HD, 3D, and 4K. Attenborough's most recent works include his narration for the eight-part Netflix series Our Planet.

