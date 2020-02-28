Deaf Moths Use Noise Cancelling Technology To Get Rid Off The Predators; Read Details

Researchers have found that deaf moths use a special kind of tactic to evade themselves from the predators. According to the study, moths can absorb as much as 85 per cent of sound that hunting bats pitch and reflect off the insects to locate them. The study which was published in the journal Royal Society Interface revealed that the moths that are unable to hear ultrahigh-frequency calls of bats have developed a defensive technique to protect themselves from being preyed. According to the researchers of the University of Bristol in the UK, bats often produce sounds of high frequency to search for prey making it quite difficult for the nocturnal insects.

Moths have a different mechanism

They also added that many nocturnal insects developed the ability to hear the ultrasonic calls of bats which allows them to actively get rid off the approaching bats. On the other hand, the study noted that various moth species cannot hear and have a different type of mechanism to safeguard themselves against the bats. The researchers found that the scales of the midsection of the moths Antherina Soroka and Callosamia Promethea looked very similar to fibres that human beings used as noise insulation. They also detected that the scales on the body of a moth absorb as much as 85 per cent of the incoming sound produced by their predators.

Scientists amazed to see extraordinary skills

The study noted that these scales can reduce the distance within which a bat would be able to detect a moth by almost 25 per cent that significantly increases its survival chances. Thomas Neil, lead author of the study from Bristol University said that they were amazed to see the extraordinary skills of the insects which can achieve the same levels of sound absorption as commercially available technical sound absorbers.

