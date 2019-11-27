Death Toll For Albania Earthquake Crosses 20, Rescue Ops Still Underway

The death toll in the earthquake that hit Albania on Tuesday has risen to more than 20 people. More than 600 people were injured, according to the reports. Foreign rescuers have also stepped in to help with the operations. Rescue operators used excavators to search the survivors trapped in the apartment buildings. Tremors were also felt in nearby Bosnia with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 that hit southeast of the capital and devastated Sarajevo. There were no reports of casualties immediately and minor damage is reported in the earthquake.

Quake caused at least 3 apartment buildings to crumble

The quake caused at least three apartment buildings to crumble. The apartment buildings crumbled while the people were asleep. Rescue crews are working to free the people they believe to be trapped. It is still not clear how many people were trapped inside the building. Prime Minister Edi Rama said that it is a dramatic moment and that they should all unite together and preserve calm to cope with this tragedy.

The Health Ministry reported about 600 people had been injured, with some in serious condition. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.4 quake struck 4 am local time which had an epicentre of 30 kilometres northwest of the capital Tirana and at a depth of 20 kilometres. Scores of aftershocks followed after the major earthquake.

Government bodies put on high alert

According to the Defense Ministry, seven bodies were pulled out from the debris in the coastal city of Durres situated 33 kilometres west of the capital Tirana and five people were found dead in a collapsed apartment building in the northern town of Thumane. All the government bodies were put on high alert and they are intensely working to save lives. Around 400 soldiers were setting up tents in Durres near Thumane to provide shelter to the homeless people. At least three apartment buildings and the power distribution station were damaged in Thumane. Similarly, an earthquake in September occurred in the same area which damaged hundreds of homes.

(With inputs from agencies)

