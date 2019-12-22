UK YouTuber Deji Olatunji To Appeal Against Court's Order To Put Down His Dog Tank

British YouTuber Deji Olatunji is urging his fans to support him as he appeals in the court against the decision of putting down his dog Tank, who attacked a woman. Cambridge Crown Court had ordered to destroy Olatunji's German Shepherd after it attacked an elderly woman who had gone to take her parcel from the former's home. The dog also bit the elderly woman's son-in-law, who sustained some minor injuries.

Court orders destruction of a dog

The incident took place on July 23, 2018, and the court heard that the elderly woman had gone to Olatunji's home to collect her parcel but his dog Tank came and attacked her. Judge David Farrell QC ordered Olatunji to pay a fine of £2,500, while it said that Olatunji's mother Olayinka will pay £8,000 in compensation to the victim. Olatunji was also ordered 12-month community service and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Olatunji was asked by the court to pay an additional amount of £5,845, while his mother Olayinka was told to give £2,082 to cover the costs of keeping Tank under 'pending destruction'. The YouTuber has now risen to the court order and has urged his followers to help him. Olatunji asked his followers to spread the word and tell their friends and family and to anyone they knew.

Olatunji's fan set up a petition last year that has already signed by more than 500,000 people and still counting. Olatunji is a British YouTuber and younger brother of KSI, a British rapper. The most recent appearance in the court was on December 17, when Judge Farrell said that it is very clear that the dog was completely out of control and attacked the elderly woman while she was trapped inside your house. Olatunji is now fighting to save his dog from being put down.

