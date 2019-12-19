Eight Year Old Earns $26 Million To Become The Highest Paid Youtuber In 2019

Eight-year-old Ryan Kaji earned $26 million in 2019 on his YouTube channel, making him the highest-paid creator on the platform, according to a list published by an acclaimed international magazine. According to the American business magazine, Kaji whose real name is Ryan Guan was already the video platform’s highest earner in 2018 earning $22 million through his channel Ryan’s World. The channel which was launched in 2015 by Ryan’s parents has a total of 22.9 million subscribers.

Channel launched in 2015

Kaji's channel was initially called Ryan’s Toys Review and mostly consisted of unboxing videoes and videos of the young star opening boxes of toys and playing with them. As Ryan’s age increased so did the videos. Now including educational videoes along with unboxing videoes. According to data from an analysis website, his channel has received almost 35 billion views since its creation and several videos have racked up more than 1 million videos. The channel was renamed after a Consumer Advocacy organisation filed a complaint with the US Federal Trade Commission. The organisation accused the channel of not clearly denoting the videos which were sponsored.

Ryan's most popular video, which has 1.9 billion views, is a five minute 56-second clip of him running around on an inflatable in his garden, retrieving plastic eggs with toys inside.

Second, on the list which was published on Wednesday was the channel Dude Perfect. The group of friends from Texas, in their videos, attempt seemingly impossible feats. Previously, they have attempted to launch basketballs into hoops from the tops of building or helicopters and played with nerf guns. According to the magazine, they have earned $20 million between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019. Next on the list was Russia’s Anastasia Radzinskaya. The five-year-old has earned $18 m. The child star’s two channels Like Nastya Vlog and Funny Stacy have nearly 70 million subscribers in total, with videos in Russian, English, and Spanish.

