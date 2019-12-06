Delivery Man's Cheerful Reaction To Getting A Holiday Basket Is Winning Hearts

The latest viral video that is winning hearts on the internet and has already garnered over 8.5 million views shows a delivery man's cheerful response to a holiday surprise. A delivery man in the US discovered that the house he was delivering a package to had left him a holiday basket full of goodies.

A kind gesture

As Christmas draws closer, delivery personnel begin to get busy with the seasonal spike that comes with the job. The video shows an American woman's sweet gesture and the delivery man's cheerful response upon realising that the holiday basket had been left at the porch for him.

Kathy Ouma decided to leave some drinks and snacks for the people who would be delivering packages to her home. She also left a note which said that the delivery personnel were spreading joy to millions of people and that whoever was reading the note should take some goodies to enjoy on their route.

Take a look at the heartwarming video.

Read: UK: Greggs Announces Contest To Win Free Delivery For A Year For All Gregs

Read: Zomato, Swiggy Could Merge Ahead Of Amazon's Entry In Online Food Delivery Business

After seeing the basket and reading the note, the delivery man loudly exclaims his delight and disbelief on seeing the goodie. After picking a few items from the basket, the man can be seen doing a little dance of joy, before going on his way out. The entire incident which took place in under 30 seconds was captured on Kathy's door camera and shared online. The delivery personnel seemed to absolutely delighted and completely unaware of being observed.

Kathy Ouma later posted the video online and later updated the post with the delivery man's name and thanked him for making her day. The delivery man in the video is Karim Earl Reed III and she also added how he (delivery personnel) were bringing millions of people joy.

Read: Bengaluru: Man Gets Duped By Food Delivery Service; Loses Rs 95,000 While Ordering Pizza

Read: MLA's Daughter Made To Wait For 12-hours For Delivery At Govt Hospital In MP