Australian Bushfires: Delta Airlines To Contribute USD 250,000 To American Red Cross

Delta Airlines will contribute a huge sum of USD 250,000 to the American Red Cross for immediate disaster response and humanitarian relief to those affected by devastating bushfires raging across Australia for months. The devastating Australian bushfires raging parts of Australia for months have already claimed the lives of over 25 people and destroyed over 2000 homes.

"The record-breaking bushfires have been devastating for many Australians, and Delta has partnered with the American Red Cross and the Australian Red Cross to target resources to help provide immediate assistance to those areas hardest hit," said Tad Hutcheson, Managing Director of Community Engagement.

Delta customers can support the disaster relief efforts in Australia by donating through a Delta-branded microsite in partnership with the American Red Cross, who is working with the Australian Red Cross. Furthermore, the customers also can donate miles to the American Red Cross through SkyWish, the charitable arm of Delta's SkyMiles frequent flyer program. It allows Delta and its SkyMiles members to donate miles to charitable organizations worldwide.

$2 billion recovery fund by Australian PM

The Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the establishment of a national bushfire recovery fund with an initial $2 billion. The fund will be used to coordinate a national response to rebuild communities and livelihoods in the aftermath of a catastrophic bushfire. Morrison said that the initial fund is to ensure support to families, farmers and business owners hit by bushfires.

“It’s a long road ahead and we will be with these communities every step of the way as they rebuild,” said Morrison. “The agency will ensure the work of state and territory governments is being supported and act as a ‘one-stop-shop’ central team to coordinate the response. We will do whatever it takes,” said the Prime Minister in a statement.

(With Inputs from ANI)