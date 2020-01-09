Australian Authorities Issue New Warnings Amid Devastating Bushfires

The Australian authorities on January 9 issued new warnings and evacuation notices across the country as a return of hot weather fanned bush fires and threatened several towns and communities. According to international media reports, a disaster notice in Victoria state was extended by two days and people in danger zone were further told to leave. The authorities in New South Wales have also informed residents to prepare for worsening weather conditions on January 10.

While speaking to an international media outlet the Victoria Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said that the fires are still moving, still growing and they further pose a significant risk to communities. The Australian fires have already left thousands of people homeless and thousands of others had to evacuate repeatedly. According to reports the fires have scorched through more than 10.3 million hectares of land.

Earlier this week, Australian PM Scott Morrison also warned that the crisis due to catastrophic bushfires are not over and might go on for months. Speaking to reporters on January 5, Morrison said that Tasmania and Victoria witness more difficult season in January and February so there is still a long way to go. “And sadly there will still be more cost that will be incurred as a result of the devastating impacts,” said the Prime Minister.

$2 billion recovery fund

The Australian Prime Minister has further announced the establishment of a national bushfire recovery fund with an initial $2 billion. The fund will be used to coordinate a national response to rebuild communities and livelihoods in the aftermath of a catastrophic bushfire. Morrison said that the initial fund is to ensure support to families, farmers and business owners hit by bushfires.

“It’s a long road ahead and we will be with these communities every step of the way as they rebuild,” said Morrison. “The agency will ensure the work of state and territory governments is being supported and act as a ‘one-stop-shop’ central team to coordinate the response. We will do whatever it takes,” said the Prime Minister in a statement.

