Detained Canadians In China Cut Off From World, Fate Depends On Meng's Case

The two Canadians who were arrested in China shortly after the Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was detained in Canada have reportedly disappeared into China's state security apparatus. Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig have been held since December 2018 and has led to a diplomatic and trade row between two nations with Beijing blocking Canadian pork and vegetable oil exports worth tens millions of dollars.

The former Canadian diplomats have been failing to make progress against China's legal system since they were apprehended nine days after Meng. Reportedly, analysts believe that the fate of both detained in China depends on what will happen to Meng in Canada who will have a hearing next month in the United States extradition case which can last for several years. Both Spavor and Kovrig have reportedly endured hours of interrogation and in the first six months of detention, they were even forced to sleep with lights on.

As per reports, Meng described in a letter published in the official website of Huawei that she is spending her time in detention while reading and painting in her own mansion in Vancouver. Meng is even allowed to travel under a curfew which is tracked by an ankle bracelet.

Diplomatic relations between Canada, China

The diplomatic relations between both the countries have hit the rock bottom over these arrests. Beijing has repeatedly called for Meng's release and the former Canadian ambassador said that it is a 'political case' and told an international agency that there are 'very few signs of progress' The Chinese authorities are demanding Meng be sent back while the Ottawa citizens are still arrested. The Canadians were officially arrested in May. Meng was arrested on December 1, 2018, while changing planes in Vancouver. The Huawei executive is accused by the US of violating sanctions on Iran. She, however, has hired a team of lawyers to help fight her extradition case. In her open letter, Meng confessed that during her detention, 'right now, time passes slowly'.

(With agency inputs)