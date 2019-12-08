China: Video Of Husband Becoming 'human Chair' For Pregnant Wife Breaks Internet

A heartwarming video of a Chinese husband offering his back as a chair for his pregnant wife has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the incident was captured in Hegang, a city in the north eastern part of China's Heilongjiang province. The viral video shows both husband and wife standing in a crowded hospital corridor as they appear to be waiting for a routine pregnancy check-up. The man's wife is shown to be walking up and down the corridor in what seems to be a not so comfortable situation for her and struggles to remain on her feet due to exhaustion and numbing of her legs.

Heartwarming gesture by husband

The heavily pregnant lady grabs on to a railing to maintain her balance as her discomfort becomes unbearable for her to handle and that is when her husband sits down to support her by acting as a 'human chair' for her and relieving his wife of some pain. The man goes on to set himself against a wall as he sits down cross-legged on the hospital's floor, making a temporary seat for his partner who gladly sits down with a relieved look on her face. He also offers his wife water, of which she happily obliges.

The video also showed that there were a few vacant chairs but they were too low and narrow to provide any relief to the pregnant lady which prompted her husband to come to her rescue in the hospital.

A classy move by Bengaluru FC

In a different incident, Bengaluru FC helped a pregnant fan for one of their matches. After the club posted a picture of their match against Kerala Blasters to which a 33 weeks pregnant lady asked for special permission to carry warm water in a reusable bottle as she needed to stay hydrated and take the required medicines. She also said that it was very inconvenient for her to come to matches due to not being able to carry necessary things along with her.

Hello @bengalurufc! Is there any possibility that I could permission to carry some hot water from home in a reusable bottle?? I’m currently 33 weeks pregnant & I need to stay hydrated also take my medication. It was terribly inconvenient when I came to watch previous matches!! — Meghana (@missusnair) November 20, 2019

The football club replied within two hours and said that they will help her out by providing her a seat in the owner's box that will have warm water along with a lot of other things and specially mentioned that she will not be charged for the same.

Hey, Meghana. We love the fact that you're introducing your little one to the Fortress already!



We'd be more than happy to accommodate you in the Owner's Box for Saturday's game, where there's hot water and more. This one's on us. 🙂 #FansFirst #BENKER https://t.co/xpNZHYKe3Q — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 20, 2019

(With inputs from agencies)