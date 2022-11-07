'Detained Navy Members Safe, Working To Free Them': Indian Embassy In Equatorial Guinea

Months after sixteen Indian sailors, who were part of the 26-member crew of vessel MV Heroic Idun, were detained in Equatorial Guinea, the Indian embassy has stated that they are working closely with authorities for their early release.

Issuing a statement, the Indian embassy in Equatorial Guinea said, "This Embassy and our High Commission in Abuja are closely working with authorities of Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria for the early release of crew members of MV Heroic Idun. All crew members are safe and those in the Detention Centre have been shifted to the ship."

The vessel was scheduled to pick up an oil shipment from Nigeria but when the crew was identified by an unknown vessel, the MV Heroic Idun moved to international waters, fearing piracy. Equatorial Guinea's Navy apparently asked the ship to pay a fine of $200,000, which was reportedly paid, and despite that, authorities are allegedly considering handing over the sailors to Nigerian authorities.

"Since their detention in mid August, this Mission has been in regular contact with the crew members over phone. We have also had several consular access / visits to them. We are closely monitoring developments and are actively engaged for an early resolution of the issue," added the Indian Embassy in Equatorial Guinea.

The MV Heroic Idun is a crude oil tanker and the total number of sailors detained is 26. Apart from the 16 Indian sailors, 8 are Sri Lankans, 1 is Polish and 1 is Filipino. It is important to mention that the controversy surrounding the vessel is oil piracy, which is common in the Gulf of Guinea.

"We, the crew of MT Heroic Idun would like to request for help and assistance to get us released. We are requesting help from the President and Prime Minister of India. Please help us get back to India. We have been held unlawfully since 14th August 2022," said the crew members in a video, seeking help earlier.

What is Nigeria saying?

Notably, the Nigerian Navy is accusing MV Heroic Idun of oil theft. Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, spokesperson of the Nigerian Navy said, "Nigeria is going to investigate her (vessel) conduct, and if culpable, necessary steps will be taken. The ship is coming back to Nigeria for investigation, the issue of prosecution is with the office of the HAGF," Colombo Gazette reported.