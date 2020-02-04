Differently-abled Chinese Boy Dies After Coronavirus-infected Father Is Quarantined

Yan Cheng, a 17-year-old differently-abled boy died after his coronavirus-infected father was quarantined in China. According to international media reports, two officials, the local Communist Party secretary and mayor have been fired since the news of Yan Cheng's death took the internet by storm. Cheng was suffering from cerebral palsy making him confined to his wheelchair and his father was his sole caretaker as his mother had died several years ago.

Boy's father, Yan Xiaowen was reportedly taken into quarantine on January 22 and Cheng was found dead on January 29. He even asked for help to take care of his son through a social media post titled as “an appeal for help from a father diagnosed with novel coronavirus”. During the span of seven days when Cheng was left without his father, he was reportedly fed only twice.

The teenager's story has been trending on all social media platforms including Chinese 'Weibo'. The hashtag "The father of Hubei's cerebral palsy victim speaks out" has been read 270 million times till February 3 while the mayor being fired for 'failing to fulfil their responsibility' has been viewed 66 million times. However, the cause of Cheng's death is still not confirmed while the death toll due to coronavirus has reached 425 with at least 20,438 confirmed cases in China.

Delivery of patient's baby in hazmat suits

While the life of quarantined patients is still a challenge amid the nationwide crisis due to coronavirus, recently a woman suspected to be a carrier of the deadly virus gave birth to a boy in the hospital. The new born's father is already a coronavirus patient and the family is currently quarantined in the hospital with the baby in full hazmat gear.

The medical staff reportedly wore suits and goggles while delivering the baby which weighed nearly eight pounds, at Wuhan Union Hospital on February 1. The birth came nearly 10 days after the epicentre of the outbreak, Wuhan was put under lockdown. The isolation unit inside the hospital at Hubei province is the designated national location for pregnant coronavirus patients. According to international reports, the boy is delivered healthy and has been sent to Wuhan's Children's hospital for further tests.

