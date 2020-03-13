Disney To Shut Theme Park In Paris, Suspends Cruise Line As Coronavirus Precaution

Disney has announced that it will close down its theme parks in Florida and Paris beginning March 15 amid coronavirus escalation in the United States and Europe. The latest development came hours after Disney announced that it will shut down its California resort. According to a statement issued by Disney, as of now, the closure will last until the end of March. Disney also announced that it will suspend all new departures of its four Cruise ships beginning March 14.

According to the statement, "The Disney Dream will depart on a three-night cruise from Port Canaveral as scheduled on Friday, March 13, and will return to Port Canaveral on Monday, March 16. The Disney Fantasy and Disney Magic will return to port on Saturday, March 14. The Disney Wonder, which is currently in the midst of a westbound Panama Canal cruise, will continue on its scheduled itinerary, with guests disembarking in San Diego on Friday, March 20."

Disney in its statement further informed that it will offer guests affected by this decision a future cruise credit or a full refund, the details of which will be provided directly to them. Disney also said that it will compensate all its crew members and shoreside Cast members.

Coronavirus outbreak

As per data acquired by worldometer, the United States has so far recorded 1,762 coronavirus cases, of which 65 cases came in the last 24 hours. According to the data, there are currently 1,690 active COVID-19 cases, of which 10 are under critical condition. 31 patients in the United States have recovered fully while 41 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, France is more affected by coronavirus where at least 61 people have lost their lives since the disease first broke out in December last year. There are currently 2,803 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

