COVID-19: Belgium's Distillery Starts Producing Disinfectant Instead Of Gin

Amidst the deadly coronavirus outbreak, a Belgian distillery has transitioned from producing gin to disinfectants. The distillery made the switch after medical authorities requested additional supplies to cope with the effects of the deadly coronavirus epidemic. On March 20, Belgium announced a $1.1 billion stimulus package in an effort to help hospitals face the crisis.

Adapting in the times of need

Belgium has reported 2,815 positive coronavirus cases and a death toll of 67. According to reports, Rubbens distillery that is located in the town of Wichelen, has decided to play its part and has started treating alcohol with ether, producing a disinfectant liquid for hands and surfaces. Hendrik Beck who owns the distillery has reportedly said that suddenly one day hospitals started calling him and asking if they had alcohol.

He added that last week they were bottling gin but today they are bottling disinfectant, the experience has been unreal for them according to Hendrik but he is happy to help people. Rubbens distillery normally is able to produce around 4,000 litres of liquors a day, now the distillery produces 10,000 litres of disinfectant.

Belgium has gone into lockdown in an effort to contain the deadly coronavirus outbreak. According to reports, Beck has claimed that the distillery was among the businesses that were hit the hardest by the lockdown. He has claimed that his bar and restaurant has had to close down and that even his customers have been hit hard by the lockdown. But the selling of disinfectant helped to soften the blow of the negative effects of the lockdown.

This distillery is not alone in converting its business in an effort to help the fight against the coronavirus. As per reports, LVMH, which is a large conglomerate that is behind Louis Vuitton has said that its factories in France that manufacture perfumes for Christian Dior, Guerlain and Givenchy, will soon start producing hand sanitizer gel for doctors and medical professional battling the coronavirus.

