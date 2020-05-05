'Best Ever': Diver Convincing Octopus To Ditch Plastic Cup Home For A Shell Wins Internet

Rest of the World News

A video that has surfaced on the Internet that shows how scuba diver is convincing a veined octopus to switch its homes from a plastic cup to seashell

Written By Brigitte Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
octopus

A video that has surfaced on the Internet that shows how scuba diver is convincing a veined octopus to switch its 'homes' from a transparent plastic cup to a couple of seashells, is winning the heart of the netizens.

The undated video shows how the diver approaching the octopus and trying all ways to convince it to leave its plastic cup home by offering it with various kinds of seashells. After a few attempts, the octopus finally chooses a new seashell abode for itself leaving behind the hazardous plastic home. This endearing video has gained a lot of views and reactions from the netizens. 

READ | Boris Johnson says doctors administered 'litres and litres' of oxygen to keep him alive

Watch the video here:

Netizens React to the abode deal: 

Indian Forest Service officer Praveen Kaswan said that the diver was lucky as the octopus agreed to the offer. Another user said "OMG, I have a newfound appreciation for the cuteness of octopuses". While the rest just adored the fair deal.

READ |  UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks about his COVID-19 brush with death

READ | UK PM Boris Johnson reveals British govt had a plan in case he died of COVID-19

READ | Meet Wilfred: Boris Johnson's baby name announced

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories