'Best Ever': Diver Convincing Octopus To Ditch Plastic Cup Home For A Shell Wins Internet

A video that has surfaced on the Internet that shows how scuba diver is convincing a veined octopus to switch its 'homes' from a transparent plastic cup to a couple of seashells, is winning the heart of the netizens.

The undated video shows how the diver approaching the octopus and trying all ways to convince it to leave its plastic cup home by offering it with various kinds of seashells. After a few attempts, the octopus finally chooses a new seashell abode for itself leaving behind the hazardous plastic home. This endearing video has gained a lot of views and reactions from the netizens.

Watch the video here:

Diver convince octopus to trade his plastic cup for a seashell pic.twitter.com/IBL3azagGk — Natural Vibes (@naturaltings) May 2, 2020

Netizens React to the abode deal:

Indian Forest Service officer Praveen Kaswan said that the diver was lucky as the octopus agreed to the offer. Another user said "OMG, I have a newfound appreciation for the cuteness of octopuses". While the rest just adored the fair deal.

Diver convince #octopus to trade his #plastic cup for a seashell. He was lucky to agree with the offer. When it comes to plastic #pollution there is nothing called as 'throwing away'. There is nothing called as 'Recycle', plastic can only be #downcycled. A forward. pic.twitter.com/5Tpv7duAYq — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 29, 2020

This is the Best Thing Ever!!!!!! — Maria⚾🔯💙⚾💙😎🌞🌊🌅 (@riasmustang88) May 3, 2020

OMG 😭 I have a newfound appreciation for the cuteness of octopuses. ♥️ https://t.co/0EdQObjO3S — Olivya Striloff (@olivyastriloff) May 2, 2020

A diver tried to persuade an octopus to trade his plastic cup house for a sea shell..



Sort of philanthropic Zoopla..pic.twitter.com/im0naTHstt — Bernie'sTweets (@berniespofforth) February 24, 2020

