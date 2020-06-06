Damian Lillard Joins George Floyd Protests Arm-in-arm On The Streets Of Portland

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was among the many American citizens to join the George Floyd protests on Thursday night. Damian Lillard was spotted on the streets of Portland along with thousands of people who were protesting against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States. The Portland Trail Blazers uploaded a video on their Twitter account which showcased Damian Lillard arm-in-arm with citizens that were rallying in the George Floyd protests in Portland

George Floyd protests: Damian Lillard joins Black Lives Matter campaign

Damian Lillard has been vocal about the issues surrounding racism in the country and the Trail Blazers point guard opted to join the rally for the George Floyd protests on Thursday night. It was the first night that Damian Lillard joined the George Floyd protests in Portland although the protests in the city have continued since over a week. Damian Lillard was pictured walking along with a group of protesters on the streets after an uproar among the sporting fraternity following the tragic death of George Floyd. The Portland Trail Blazers also uploaded pictures and a video of Damian Lillard protesting with the group.

Our point guard 🖤 pic.twitter.com/6r0yxojcoc — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 5, 2020

Following the George Floyd death, a number of NBA and NFL stars have expressed their anger and frustrations on social media, drawing attention to the numerous instances of racism in the United States. On May 25, an unarmed African-American man, George Floyd, was choked to death by a police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck. The incident took place in Minneapolis but the George Floyd death has sparked protests in all the states in the country.

According to reports, Damian Lillard led the protesters across Morrison Bridge as they made their way towards downtown Portland. Although it was the first time that Lillard took to the streets with the local public, the Trail Blazers star has been actively supporting the George Floyd protests on social media. Lillard revealed that he had similar experiences to George Floyd in the past but was fortunate to survive.

NBA restart set for late in July

According to multiple reports, the NBA restart date has been tipped for July 31. Walt Disney World in Orlando has been provisionally decided as the venue to complete the regular season once the season resumes but no fans will be allowed inside the stadium. According to reports from The Athletic, the NBA restart could feature fake crowd noises from NBA 2K to make up for the empty arenas.