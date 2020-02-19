Dog-like Robot Pulling Carriage Takes Internet By Storm; Watch Video

A recent video shared by a Twitter user shows a dog-like robot pulling a carriage with wheels while also hauling a man around at a relatively modest speed. The video has taken the internet by storm as it has already received more than 16,000 views and hundreds of likes. According to international media reports, the dog-like robot named SpotMini is all-electric and can run for up to 90 minutes on a charge.

Totally conflicted as to how to process this pic.twitter.com/qjevPLbsZ3 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 19, 2020

READ: Afghanistan Restaurant Introduces Country's First-ever Robot Waitress

Several internet users were shocked to see Victorian transportation with high-tech robotics. Some netizens also asked whether the engineers were inspired by 'Black Mirror's' episode. One user also wrote, “Am I the only one who’s scared of this because of Black Mirror- Metalhead episode”.

Another step towards mechanical exoskeleton and ending physical disabilities — MeghaSharma (@crazyabtsrk) February 19, 2020

Even the first automobiles were called mechanical horses.. so this makes sense... Only that this is so small and looks more like a mule ... — Optimist (@opt_i_mistic) February 19, 2020

Animal rights activist, human rights activist & environmentalist rolled into one. — Shaitaan Khopdi™🇮🇳 (@shaitaankhopdi) February 19, 2020

READ: US: Robot Sent For Detecting Coronavirus Gets 'kicked Out' Of Park For Lack Of Permit

@donttrythis @testedcom thats real! hats off to the engineers and engineering that made it possible. — Dave D 🇮🇳 (@damienstweet) February 19, 2020

Are they inspired by @blackmirror 's metalhead episode?? — Ramadhir singh (@garib_bramhin) February 19, 2020

Dog-like robot

According to international media reports, previously, SpotMini has successfully run through a police training obstacle course. The dog-bot weighs 25 to 30 kilograms and can carry about 14 kilograms. The robotics company, Boston Dynamics reportedly unveiled the headless SpotMini earlier this month. The dog-robot was never meant to tow much of anything, however, the little robot manages to tug hard and enough that the man sitting behind could kick back and relax for a bit.

According to the official site of Boston Dynamics, SpotMini is “a nimble robot that climbs stairs and traverses rough terrain with unprecedented ease, yet is small enough to use indoors. Built to be a rugged and customizable platform, Spot autonomously accomplishes your industrial sensing and remote operation needs”.

READ: Max Verstappen Suggests Placing 'robots' In F1 Cars After Aggressive Driving Criticism

READ: Max Verstappen Suggests Placing 'robots' In F1 Cars After Aggressive Driving Criticism