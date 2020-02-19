The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Dog-like Robot Pulling Carriage Takes Internet By Storm; Watch Video

Rest of the World News

A recent video shared by a Twitter user shows a dog-like robot pulling a carriage with wheels while also hauling a man around at a relatively modest speed.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dog-like robot

A recent video shared by a Twitter user shows a dog-like robot pulling a carriage with wheels while also hauling a man around at a relatively modest speed. The video has taken the internet by storm as it has already received more than 16,000 views and hundreds of likes. According to international media reports, the dog-like robot named SpotMini is all-electric and can run for up to 90 minutes on a charge. 

READ: Afghanistan Restaurant Introduces Country's First-ever Robot Waitress

Several internet users were shocked to see Victorian transportation with high-tech robotics. Some netizens also asked whether the engineers were inspired by 'Black Mirror's' episode. One user also wrote, “Am I the only one who’s scared of this because of Black Mirror- Metalhead episode”. 

READ: US: Robot Sent For Detecting Coronavirus Gets 'kicked Out' Of Park For Lack Of Permit

Dog-like robot

According to international media reports, previously, SpotMini has successfully run through a police training obstacle course. The dog-bot weighs 25 to 30 kilograms and can carry about 14 kilograms. The robotics company, Boston Dynamics reportedly unveiled the headless SpotMini earlier this month. The dog-robot was never meant to tow much of anything, however, the little robot manages to tug hard and enough that the man sitting behind could kick back and relax for a bit. 

According to the official site of Boston Dynamics, SpotMini is “a nimble robot that climbs stairs and traverses rough terrain with unprecedented ease, yet is small enough to use indoors. Built to be a rugged and customizable platform, Spot autonomously accomplishes your industrial sensing and remote operation needs”. 

READ: Max Verstappen Suggests Placing 'robots' In F1 Cars After Aggressive Driving Criticism

READ: Max Verstappen Suggests Placing 'robots' In F1 Cars After Aggressive Driving Criticism

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS: IS TRUMP LORD RAM?
MAJOR DEFENCE ACQUISITION APPROVED
KATIE HOPKINS LAUDS 'MODI & INDIA'
PHOTOGRAPHER CAPTURES DANCING BEARS
ANUSHKA & KATRINA'S RESEMBLING LOOK
KOHLI ON WORKLOAD