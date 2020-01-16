The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Dog Reunites With Its Toy In Bushfire-hit House, Netizens In Awe

Rest of the World News

Pictures of a dog reuniting with its toy after its home got charred by the Australian bushfires is doing rounds of the internet.The image was shared by a local.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dog

Pictures of a dog reuniting with its toy after its home got charred by the Australian bushfires is doing rounds of the internet. The raging fires have already claimed the lives of over 25 people and destroyed over 2,000 homes.

Found it in rubble

According to international media reports, members of the Zagame family returned to check if something was left in the rubble after the bushfires annihilated the house days ago. The search operation left them disappointed but surprisingly, OJ their dog found his favourite toy in the rubble and refused to let it go. The heartwarming reunion was captured by a local who then took to Twitter to upload the pictures. Watch them here:

Read: Secret Mission Saves Australia's 'dinosaur Trees' From Bushfires

Read: Gordon Ramsay Volunteers At Food Bank In Australia For Bushfire Victims

OJ has captured the heart of netizens with one user calling it the best story ever. Many have also offered help to the Zagame family. 

Read: This Dog Has Saved Dozens Of Koalas In Bushfire-hit Australia

Read: Coco Vs. Venus, Part II, In 1st Round Of Australian Open

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMBIT PATRA FACT-CHECKED ON TWEET
PIC: INDIRA WITH KARIM LALA
TEJASHWI YADAV ACCUSES HOME MIN
8 OF 15 DROPPED AAP MLAS MEET BJP
TANHAJI VS CHHAPAAK: DAY 6 BO
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES