Dog Reunites With Its Toy In Bushfire-hit House, Netizens In Awe

Pictures of a dog reuniting with its toy after its home got charred by the Australian bushfires is doing rounds of the internet. The raging fires have already claimed the lives of over 25 people and destroyed over 2,000 homes.

Found it in rubble

According to international media reports, members of the Zagame family returned to check if something was left in the rubble after the bushfires annihilated the house days ago. The search operation left them disappointed but surprisingly, OJ their dog found his favourite toy in the rubble and refused to let it go. The heartwarming reunion was captured by a local who then took to Twitter to upload the pictures. Watch them here:

This is OJ. After safely evacuating, him and his family returned to their home in Wairewa, Australia yesterday to find it entirely destroyed by the fires. But amongst the rubble, OJ found his favorite toy had survived. 14/10 never letting it go again pic.twitter.com/gx3d0P5349 — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 15, 2020

OJ has captured the heart of netizens with one user calling it the best story ever. Many have also offered help to the Zagame family.

Touching story...BUT potentially alarming toxic exposure for precious OJ! Ash from burned homes, furniture, other items potentially/likely contain toxins, chemicals, potentially asbestos. If breathed in/touched, they can get into the bloodstream and cause health complications. — Stacy Strazis (@StacyStrazis) January 15, 2020

does the family have a gofundme we can donate to to help rebuild their home (and buy OJ more toys) — taylor 🥀 (@bakakarat) January 15, 2020

He protec, he attac, but best of all his fren is back 🥰 — Ali Barratt (@allthingsorca) January 15, 2020

Is there something we can do to help them? — Miss Liz likes quiet, you guys... (@notyourdearabby) January 15, 2020

Well that has both broken and fixed my heart in the space of 0.078557 seconds 😭 💔 ♥ — Kyah_Ridgeback ♥ 🐶 🐕 (@sianiwel) January 15, 2020

