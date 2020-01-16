Gordon Ramsay Volunteers At Food Bank In Australia For Bushfire Victims

Gordon Ramsey is one of the most popular chefs, restaurateur, writer, television personality and food critic. Recently, Ramsey was seen volunteering at a food bank in Australia. Read to know more.

Also Read | Gordon Ramsay Net Worth: Here Is The Renowned Chef's Earnings Till Date

Gordon Ramsey Volunteers at Australian Food Bank

In recent news, Gordon Ramsey was seen helping the authorities packing at a food bank. He volunteered to help people affected by bushfires in the country. The celebrity chef surprised helpers at Foodbank Victoria. He helped packing supplies for families that are displaced due to the fires.

Also Read | Gordon Ramsay To 'cook Up' Comedy Based Show On A Chef With Fox

Thank you to the amazing volunteers at the @FoodbankVic for helping all those affected by the Bushfires.....so incredible to spend time with you today Gx pic.twitter.com/XXNxheSvzN — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) January 13, 2020

Our volunteers were treated to a surprise today as @GordonRamsay popped in to thank them for all their hard work 😁

They have packed more than 3,000 hampers which are being distributed to bushfire affected communities around the state. #bushfireemergency https://t.co/oZBydKLT41 pic.twitter.com/hUpinf0Cdn — Foodbank Victoria (@FoodbankVic) January 13, 2020

However, Gordon Ramsey was not the first celebrity to pay a visit at the foodbank to help survivors of the fires. singer-songwriter, rapper, and flautist, Lizzo also appeared at the same foodbank. As per reports, she was on tour in Australia and decided to visit there, in order to volunteer to pack supplies for families suffering for the fires.

Also Read | Gordon Ramsay Shares Alternative Ways To Use Christmas Leftovers

We had the one and only Lizzo helping us sort and pack hampers in the warehouse today! If you'd like to join Lizzo in supporting the bushfire crisis, visit https://t.co/aDyjFTSsLE 💜 pic.twitter.com/J5Nn0oyyod — Foodbank Victoria (@FoodbankVic) January 8, 2020

From @Lizzo to Albo, our Foodbank Victoria volunteers are feeling the love this week 💜 Today @AlboMP popped by to say thanks for all the food relief. If you’re planning on stopping by too, we’re accepting public food and water donations Sat and Sun 10am-5pm. #AusPol #foodrelief pic.twitter.com/UKCPcWZlcE — Foodbank Victoria (@FoodbankVic) January 10, 2020

Also Read | Gordon Ramsay: Masterchef Kitchens Owned By The Michelin Star Holder

Australia is facing one of the worst bushfire seasons in history. As per reports, at least 28 people have lost their lives and more than 1.3 thousand homes have been destroyed. It has burned 46 million acres and have killed around one billion animals, even some endangered species may be driven to extinction.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.