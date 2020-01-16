The Debate
Gordon Ramsay Volunteers At Food Bank In Australia For Bushfire Victims

Hollywood News

Gordon Ramsay has recently visited at a Food Bank in Australia as a volunteer to help packing supplies for families affected by the bush fires. See pictures

gordon ramsay

Gordon Ramsey is one of the most popular chefs, restaurateur, writer, television personality and food critic. Recently, Ramsey was seen volunteering at a food bank in Australia. Read to know more.

Gordon Ramsey Volunteers at Australian Food Bank

In recent news, Gordon Ramsey was seen helping the authorities packing at a food bank. He volunteered to help people affected by bushfires in the country. The celebrity chef surprised helpers at Foodbank Victoria. He helped packing supplies for families that are displaced due to the fires.

However, Gordon Ramsey was not the first celebrity to pay a visit at the foodbank to help survivors of the fires. singer-songwriter, rapper, and flautist, Lizzo also appeared at the same foodbank. As per reports, she was on tour in Australia and decided to visit there, in order to volunteer to pack supplies for families suffering for the fires.

Australia is facing one of the worst bushfire seasons in history. As per reports, at least 28 people have lost their lives and more than 1.3 thousand homes have been destroyed. It has burned 46 million acres and have killed around one billion animals, even some endangered species may be driven to extinction.

 

 

