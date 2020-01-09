Dog The Bounty Hunter In Relationship With Son's Ex, Claims Daughter Lyssa Chapman

The daughter of US reality TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter has recently come out to claim that her dad, Duane Chapman, has started a relationship with the former assistant of his late wife Beth. Beth Chapman died of throat cancer late last June. Lyssa Chapman claims that the woman her dad has started a relationship with used to date one of her dad's sons.

Lyssa Chapman disapproves

Moon Angell who is actually known as Mary was in the past rumoured to be dating one of Dog's sons. In a Twitter thread, Lyssa unleashed a vicious attack against Mary. Lyssa wrote asking her followers about how they would feel if someone dated their brother and then turns around and dates one's father just sometime after the death of your stepmom.

She went on to add about how Mary had allegedly replaced all of Beth's clothes with her own. Lyssa admits that her dad is grown up and because it is his money and his legacy he is allowed to do whatever he wants but she will not support her dad's new relationship.

If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 7, 2020

Read: Dog The Bounty Hunter Dead? The Star Clears Rumours Of His Alleged Death

Read: Duane Chapman Of 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Facing Severe Health Problems

Lyssa also clarified to one of her followers that she does not have a problem with the fact that her dad seems to have moved on but a problem with the person he has chosen Lyssa calls Mary a disgusting woman in one of her tweets for dating her dad just a mere weeks after Beth Chapman's death.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Extends Support To Harvey Weinstein's Ex-Wife, Georgina Chapman

Read: Irfan Pathan Called 'courageous, Selfless' By Greg Chappell Post Retirement

Dog has revealed that after his wife's death last June he has been suffering from mental health issues, as well as suicidal thoughts. In a recent episode of Dog's Most Wanted her said that he hopes he does not live very much longer without his wife. And that while he may enter into relationships, he will never marry again.