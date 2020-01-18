Dog Shows Up To Local Eatery Every Night, Becomes TikTok Star As 'Subway Sally'

Giovanni Luman, a New Mexico Subway employee made a TikTok video of a stray dog that visited his eatery every day for food and posted it online making her an online sensation. The lovely stray dog showed up every night outside Luman’s restaurant and waited to be fed free of charge. In a kind gesture, the employee of the subway had not deterred from feeding her.

However, as the adorable dog showed up one night and waited for her meal, Luman decided to capture the heart-wrenching scenario and share it with his online audience. He shot the dog on the Chinese video app TikTok. “This stray dog has been coming to subway every night for the past year,” Giovanni Luhman wrote alongside the clip, “we always feed her.” He then wrote, “Her name is Subway Sallie,” in a continued remark.

Not to be dramatic but I would die for Subway Sally pic.twitter.com/T7ufMbYEfR — 𝗮𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 L (@wydsimp) January 6, 2020

Read Not Easy Being Green: North Carolina Dog Births Unique Puppy

Read Wolf Pups Can Play 'Fetch' Like Dogs Without Being Taught The Game

Video shot the dog to fame

The video shot the dog to fame in no time and the internet could not appreciate enough the kind gesture of Luman feeding the stray dog. The clip was reportedly circulated widely and shared numerous times, with views reaching over 10 million. The internet has turned a fan of the playful nickname ‘Subway Sally’. The Subway outlet joined the discussion and commented.

Subway Sally just made all of our dreams come true — Subway® (@SUBWAY) January 7, 2020

The clip shows the adorable pooch meeting Luman at the entrance of the eatery as she nibbles on the wrapped feast gently stroking against Luman as he served her the meal. The fans have reportedly started visiting the store in order to meet with Subway Sally and feed her in a compassionate gesture.

Luman told the sources that he was fond of the dog, however, he couldn’t take the dog in as a pet as he owns a cat. He also explained that dropping her at the nearest rescue center wasn’t a great option either as many dogs have been rumoured to have died because of poor care. According to the sources, Luman is now looking to commence a pet food drive initiative for the stray dogs like Subway Sally so they are fed. He reportedly said that his cause might deter the families from abandoning their pet dogs on the streets if they cannot be provided with food.

Read Florida Man Admits Killing Family, Pet Dog In Disney-built Community

Read Video Of Dog Hitting The Gym In Australia Gives Major Fitness Goals