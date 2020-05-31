Two Men Build 'Doorway To Imagination' In Backyard, Netizens Compare It To Narnia Wardrobe

As the COVID-19 induced lockdowns have forced people across the world to stay at home, many have resorted to various recreational activities to the spirits up. Two men, both named David, have taken the quarantine activities to the next level by creating a 'Door to Imagination' in their backyard. Their next project seems to be making a dragon in the backyard.

READ | Hawaiians Take Back Tourist-free Waikiki, Quarantine On Ghost Town Island

Look at the enchanting visual of the doorway to imagination

Uncle: What are you doing during the lockdown?

Me: I’m learning to play piano! You?

Uncle: I built “Gateway to the Imagination” in my backyard.

Me: 🤩😅 pic.twitter.com/HRpxE4oJok — Kimberly Adams (@KA_Marketplace) May 26, 2020

Their niece, Kimberly Adams, took to Twitter to show the creativity of her two uncles. The tweet has garnered over 25k retweets and 158k likes and the appreciations are only increasing by the hour.

Kimberly Adams also said that her uncles are excellent cook and bakers. She even posted a picture of pie baked by her uncles which looked sumptuous. Besides making the dragon, David & David have also planned to create a heart-shaped pond with two letters Ds made of sone in the pond.

READ | All The Thrills But None Of The Crowds For The Uluru Camel Cup

Netizens have even asked Kimberly to interview her uncles so the people could use some of their tips to improve productivity and creativity while being under lockdown. Some have said the doorway to the imagination is even better than the wardrobe into Narnia.

1000 times better than the wardrobe into Narnia. 😍 — Megan A. Brooks (@librarygrrrl) May 26, 2020

Wow. You need to interview your uncle on Marketplace! We could all use some productivity/creativity lessons from him!!

cc: @kairyssdal — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) May 26, 2020

READ | No Eiffel, Mona Lisa Or Versailles: Iconic Sites Stay Closed

READ | In Virus-hit South Korea, AI Monitors Lonely Elders