Two Men Build 'Doorway To Imagination' In Backyard, Netizens Compare It To Narnia Wardrobe

Two men, both named David, have taken the quarantine activities to the next level by creating a 'Door to Imagination' in their backyard. See pictures inside.

Pritesh Kamath
COVID

As the COVID-19 induced lockdowns have forced people across the world to stay at home, many have resorted to various recreational activities to the spirits up. Two men, both named David, have taken the quarantine activities to the next level by creating a 'Door to Imagination' in their backyard. Their next project seems to be making a dragon in the backyard.

Look at the enchanting visual of the doorway to imagination

Their niece, Kimberly Adams, took to Twitter to show the creativity of her two uncles. The tweet has garnered over 25k retweets and 158k likes and the appreciations are only increasing by the hour.

Kimberly Adams also said that her uncles are excellent cook and bakers. She even posted a picture of pie baked by her uncles which looked sumptuous. Besides making the dragon, David & David have also planned to create a heart-shaped pond with two letters Ds made of sone in the pond.

Netizens have even asked Kimberly to interview her uncles so the people could use some of their tips to improve productivity and creativity while being under lockdown. Some have said the doorway to the imagination is even better than the wardrobe into Narnia.

