WATCH: US Drone Strike Killing Iran's Maj. General Soleimani & Convoy Video Released

As the world reals with the global consequences of the US drone attack killing Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Ahad TV on Friday has released a footage showing the precise time at which the US drone strike occurred at Baghdad International Airport. The 11-second video shows a plane in which Soleimani's convoy was reportedly seated in and then the strike, turning the plane into a fiery inferno. Soleimani was the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Earlier in the day, the White House and the Pentagon confirmed the death of Iran's powerful military head by saying that the attack was directed by US President Donald Trump on January 3. To assert further, the US President posted a picture of the country's flag on his Twitter account. Six others were killed along with Major General Soleimani including Iraqi militia head - Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

"General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more," the Department of Defense said.

Iran vows revenge

In response to the killing of its top Army General, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in a tweet said that 'Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime'. Moreover, he added that “there is no doubt that the great nation of Iran and the other free nations of the region will take revenge for this gruesome crime from criminal America”. Soleimani's IRGC, which was designated as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US - last year.

The death of General Soleimani and Iraq's pro-Hezbollah Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis marks a significant watershed in the Middle Eastern policy and the Iran-US relations. In the past decade, under the leadership of Soleimani, Iran conducted proxy wars across the Middle East region in Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and parts of Lebanon controlled by Hezbollah. He was instrumental in shaping Iran's influence in the region, which was threatened by arch-foes --the West, Saudi Arabia, and Israeli.

India calls for calm

India in a statement called for calm and restraint over the prevailing situation. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) acknowledging the death of the senior Iranian official, asserted that peace, stability, and security of the region are of utmost significance to New Delhi. It added that it is vital that the situation does not escalate further.

