Dubai: Bars, Lounges Shut Down As Coronavirus Fear Looms Large

All bars and lounges in Dubai have reportedly been asked to close with immediate effect until the end of March as per the government advisory issued on March 16. A Dubai government media office spokeswoman, however, did not immediately comment when contacted by the international media.

According to the media reports, the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai, said in a statement that bars, pubs, and lounge must immediately close down due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. It said that the instructions come in line with the Dubai Government’s precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of its residents and visitors. The closure was applicable to the bars operating within the restaurants.

Public events suspended

The statement further read that the Dubai Tourism would continue to evaluate the situation in coordination with the health authorities. It further mentioned that all efforts put by the major partners were appreciated as the drastic measure was aimed at serving the public interest and protecting the health and safety of society, a media report confirmed. Additionally, all entertainment destinations, public events, hospitality establishments and wedding halls were asked earlier to suspend operation starting March 15. The gyms, spas, and parks were also instructed to shut down.

A popular bar in Dubai, Barasti, announced on social media that it was closing until the end of the month in line with the government’s directive. McGettigan's Irish pub, another popular hangout, had earlier in the day shut four of its outlets in the UAE, following the ban on the nightclubs as per the media reports. The organisers of Arabian Travel Market, a regional travel and tourism exhibition in Dubai had earlier announced that they will be postponing the exhibition this year. The travel fair was due to be held between April 19 to 22 but was postponed due to coronavirus outbreak, confirmed media reports.

