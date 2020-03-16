The Debate
People Share Perfect Work From Home Conditions Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Rest of the World News

People are taking to social media to share ideas as to how to create comfortable working conditions at home amid coronavirus lockdown in some countries. 

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
People

As coronavirus outbreak is forcing people to isolate themselves or in some cases to work from home, people across the world are sharing ideas on how to create makeshift desks amid the crisis. Many countries have taken severe lockdown measures and companies are encouraging employees to work from home. So, people are taking to social media to share ideas as to how to create comfortable working conditions at home. 

Perfect work from home setup

A user named Jules Forrest shared her idea on social media where she used a clothes hamper to create a desk at her studio apartment. Jules also urged her followers to set up a thread and share their ideas on the platform to create makeshift desks. Following the post, a loads of reactions started pouring in from all parts of the world.

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 6,500 lives across the world and has infected over 1,70,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. 

First Published:
