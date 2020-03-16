People Share Perfect Work From Home Conditions Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

As coronavirus outbreak is forcing people to isolate themselves or in some cases to work from home, people across the world are sharing ideas on how to create makeshift desks amid the crisis. Many countries have taken severe lockdown measures and companies are encouraging employees to work from home. So, people are taking to social media to share ideas as to how to create comfortable working conditions at home.

Perfect work from home setup

A user named Jules Forrest shared her idea on social media where she used a clothes hamper to create a desk at her studio apartment. Jules also urged her followers to set up a thread and share their ideas on the platform to create makeshift desks. Following the post, a loads of reactions started pouring in from all parts of the world.

Can we do a WFH workspace setup thread, unglamorous edition?



My partner and I are both working from our studio apartment. My setup is a chair in front of the front door and my desk is our clothes hamper. pic.twitter.com/5rVaqgkjjw — Jules Forrest (@julesforrest) March 13, 2020

So, us Unity folks are officially in WFH mode for the next few weeks, which has meant some of our employees have had to get creative with their 'office space'



My personal highlight has been the ironing board desk 😂#remoteworking #unity3d pic.twitter.com/aS0ZqHgRHE — Bex Holland (@bexx_bass) March 13, 2020

I'm so thankful we bought this liquor cabinet 2 months ago - now serving as a critical standing desk as I work from home. pic.twitter.com/fPWbAkdDYB — Brooklyn Tennessean (@patrickgipson) March 13, 2020

Today’s standing desk hack. And yes I’m in the bathroom. The laundry basket hack hurt my back. Easy access to wash my hands. #wfh #nomad #remotework #coronaviruschronicles pic.twitter.com/T4JsqPcB6F — Mitali Chakraborty (@GoLeftMitali) March 10, 2020

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 6,500 lives across the world and has infected over 1,70,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

