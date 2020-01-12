Make Your Dubai Trip Memorable By Visiting These Places If You're Short On Budget & Time

Situated in UAE, Dubai is known as the shopping destination of the world. Dubai is popular for its luxurious lifestyle, clean roads and breathtaking sites. Dubai serves as an ideal tourist spot for thousands every year. Not just the city but the Dubai airport on its own, reportedly a stunner. If you have a layover at the Dubai airport say about for a couple of hours, then do not waste your time at the airport, just step out and witness the beauty of the city. Checkout at the number of things do to in Dubai in a short period.

Also Read: Honeymoon In Europe: Check These Ideal Offbeat Places To Go On Your Honeymoon

Five Places to visit in Dubai

1.Burj Khalifa

Image Credit: @dubai Instagram

Dubai is synonymous with Burj Khalifa. There's is no way you visit Dubai without witnessing the world’s tallest building. Hence, you should plan your day with respect to places near Burj Khalifa. The best part about visiting Burj Khalifa is that one can actually go to the 148th floor of this marvellous wonder by paying a nominal entry fee.

2. Jumeirah beach

Image Credit: @dubai Instagram

The Jumeriah beach is at a walking distance from the Burj Khalifa. The serene beachside is something a lot of travellers love to see. You can also enjoy great barbeque kebabs at the food eatery located near the Jumeriah beach.

Also Read: Paris: Here's A Look At The Places You Must Visit

Dubai Mall

Image Credit: @dubai Instagram

When in Dubai do not even think twice before visiting the Dubai Mall. The Dubai Mall is also one of the largest shopping hubs in the world. The epitome of shopping has more than 1,300 stores in it. In fact, not just shopping, you can also enjoy other fun activities like ice skating, game zone, and an aquarium in this famous tourist destination in Dubai.

Also Read:3 Best Places To Visit In US In January For A Memorable Trip In 2020

Jumeirah Mosque

When it comes to things to do in Dubai, going to the Jumeriah mosque is a must. This holy place has a lot to offer. You get to see brilliant architectural design of this place of pilgrimage. The mosque does allow non-muslims to enter. However, the only thing to keep in mind is a specific dress code. The dress code requires you to fully cover your body and head.

Atlantis, The Palm

Image Credit: @visit.dubai Instagram

Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai is amongst most famous tourist sites which is a highly recommended place to see when in Dubai. It is a luxury hotel which you can see from a far off place as well. Surrounded by water from all the sides, the Atlantis hotel architectural style reflects royalty at its best.

Also Read: From Tbilisi To Montaluce Winery: Take A Look At Top 5 Places To Visit In Georgia