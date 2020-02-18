Stunning: Jetman Flies 6000 Feet Above Dubai Marina In 'Iron Man' Style

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows Daredevil Vince Reffet performing a spectacular stunt into the skies above Dubai in its latest 'Jetman' manoeuvre. Reffet took off from the ground and climbed up to 1,800 metres (nearly 6,000 feet) similar to Marvel's Iron Man, as per the reports. Reffet and his team known as "Jetmen" have recorded scaling new heights with the help of jetpacks and carbon-fibre wings.

Spectacular stunt captured: Watch

We accomplished another world first in 100 per cent autonomous human flight with @JetmanDubai, who took off from the ground before soaring to a high-altitude flight of up to 1,800m! @xDubai #Expo2020 #Dubai #MissionHumanFlight #TheWorldsGreatestShow #xDubai #JetMan pic.twitter.com/xJc0VR4Cfw — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) February 17, 2020

They staged a series of aerial display tearing through the skies with lightning speed. The spectacular flight was captured in viral video on February 14 that hovered five metres above the crystal waters of Dubai's coast before soaring off into the air.

The Jetman has earlier launched themselves into the air by jumping from high rise platforms. Reffet said it is the result of effective teamwork where each small step generated huge results. He added that everything was planned and carried out accordingly. He further said that he was elated by the progress that was achieved.

Video goes viral

The viral video has managed to garner 3.4k views and 172 likes.

The carbon-fibre wings are powered by four mini jet engines, as per the reports. It is capable of reaching speeds up to 400 kilometres per hour. The Jetman has performed a series of awe-inspiring flights in Dubai flying above the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa, and alongside an Emirates Airbus A380, the world's largest commercial airplane.

