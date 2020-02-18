The Debate
Stunning: Jetman Flies 6000 Feet Above Dubai Marina In 'Iron Man' Style

Rest of the World News

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows Daredevil Vince Reffet performing a spectacular stunt into the skies above Dubai in its latest 'Jetman' stunt.

Dubai

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows Daredevil Vince Reffet performing a spectacular stunt into the skies above Dubai in its latest 'Jetman' manoeuvre. Reffet took off from the ground and climbed up to 1,800 metres (nearly 6,000 feet) similar to Marvel's Iron Man, as per the reports. Reffet and his team known as "Jetmen" have recorded scaling new heights with the help of jetpacks and carbon-fibre wings.

READ: CRPF Women 'Daredevils' Showcase Gravity-defying Bike Stunts At Republic Day Parade

Spectacular stunt captured: Watch

They staged a series of aerial display tearing through the skies with lightning speed. The spectacular flight was captured in viral video on February 14 that hovered five metres above the crystal waters of Dubai's coast before soaring off into the air. 
The Jetman has earlier launched themselves into the air by jumping from high rise platforms. Reffet said it is the result of effective teamwork where each small step generated huge results. He added that everything was planned and carried out accordingly. He further said that he was elated by the progress that was achieved. 

READ: Save Daredevil Campaign: Here Is All You Need To Know About It

Video goes viral

The viral video has managed to garner 3.4k views and 172 likes. 

The carbon-fibre wings are powered by four mini jet engines, as per the reports. It is capable of reaching speeds up to 400 kilometres per hour. The Jetman has performed a series of awe-inspiring flights in Dubai flying above the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa, and alongside an Emirates Airbus A380, the world's largest commercial airplane.

READ: 'Bard Of Blood' Trailer Features Emraan Hashmi As Daredevil RAW Agent

READ: Watch: London Daredevil Scales The Shard, Western Europe's Tallest Tower

Published:
