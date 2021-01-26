Dubai Eateries Offer Discounts To Diners Who Have Been Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

As the nationwide coronavirus vaccine programme is well underway in the UAE, some restaurants in Dubai are now offering discounts to those who have had their jabs. According to a local media outlet Emirates Woman, four restaurants owned by the Gates Hospitality are offering 10 per cent deductions off bills for those who have had the first dose of a vaccine and 20 per cent for those who have taken two. The eateries are offering a discount in a bid to encourage people to “spread love, not rona”.

For availing the discount, diners must show proof of inoculation, such as a medical certificate. Gates Hospitality founder Naim Maadad confirmed the offer and told the media outlet that it was the group’s “firm determination” to throw their support behind the Dubai Health Authority in their quest to best fight the unprecedented pandemic. Maadad said that the goal is to encourage people to go and get vaccinated and incentivise those who volunteer for doing their bit the fight to stop the spread of the virus.

He added that it certainly a move in the right direction as it the only solution currently available to break the chain of the rapid spread. Further, Maadad also said that everyone wants to go back to their normal lives and enjoy the freedom to conduct business in a responsible manner. He said that when maximum residents get their two doses then the herd immunity boost would bring a rapid end to the uncontrolled pandemic.

Nearly 2.5 million vaccinated in UAE

Meanwhile, the UAE has already vaccinated some 2.5 million of its population, including foreign citizens currently living in the Emirates. The United Arab Emirates has approved a Chinese vaccine developed by Sinopharm. The country also granted emergency use authorisation to Pfizer-BioNTech's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine.

UAE started COVID-19 vaccination earlier last month, days after the United Kingdom became the first country to start vaccination outside a trial setting. The country is currently inoculating people over 18 years of age as recommended under the protocol that needs to be followed while conducting vaccination campaigns. According to reports, UAE aims to vaccinate half of its over 9.7 million population by the first quarter of 2021.

UAE has reported a little more than 2,77,000 COVID-19 cases and 792 deaths to date, which is far less than the numbers posted by the worst-affected countries in the world. However, COVID-19 cases in the country are on a rapid rise as on January 24 UAE registered its highest single-day tally of over 3,500 new infections. While most countries were banning international travel and passengers from the United Kingdom after a new strain of the virus was discovered, UAE took a different approach and let people pour in for New Year celebrations.

