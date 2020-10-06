Dubai Safari Park Reopens For Visitors After Two-years Expansion; All You Need To Know

Dubai Safari Park finally reopened amid the novel coronavirus pandemic after 2 years of an expansion project. The park took over its official Facebook page and shared a video which involves various images and footage of the beautiful park. According to the caption, the staff’s top priority will be to ensure a safe environment and simultaneously offer a wonderful experience.

(Image Credits: dubaisafari.ae)

Dubai Safari Reopens

According to the website, the park is a home to more than 2,500 species from all across the world. The website says that the park “aims to be one of the top ten zoos internationally, and a leading tourist destination worldwide attracting recognition from the international community for its work in maintaining a high standard of animal welfare, nutrition and ethical conduct”. A video uploaded on the official Facebook page shows the precautionary measures being takenby the staff. The video is an amalgamation of various short clips that shows the diverse species in the Safari Park. The caption says, "One of our top priorities is to provide a safe environment that offers a wonderful experience. Health and safety is key; so please kindly assist us by wearing your mask and practicing social distancing during your visit. Check out this video for much more information and we hope to see you soon!".

The official website contains list of the show timings. As per the website, there will be five different shows starting from 10AM to 4:30PM. The shows include a small theatre show, a big theatre show and an open field show. The park will be open 7 days a week from 9AM to 5PM and there are no ticket charges for children below 3 years.

(Image Credits: dubaisafari.ae)

(Image Credits: Facebook/DubaiSafariPark)