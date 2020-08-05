Rare Clip Of Wild Tiger Fighting Safari Tiger In Karnataka Breaks Internet; Watch Video

A video showing a fight between a wild tiger and a safari tiger is doing rounds on social media. The video was captured at Bannerghatta in Karnataka. Reports suggest that the video was first shared on social media last year by the Karnataka Forest Department. However, it has resurfaced on Twitter and is gaining a lot of attention from netizens.

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda on August 5. Since then, it has managed to gather 6.3K views and 519 likes. The video a tussle between two big cats- one of them is a wild tiger while the other one is a safari tiger. The two tigers are growling and jumping towards each other but a fence between the two stops them. The video has been captioned as, “If the human relationship in this world were as strong as this fence. Wild tiger fights with a safari tiger at Bannerghatta, Karnataka”.

The video has managed to gather 66 Retweets and comments. While some think it is exactly like a mirror image, others suggest that the national park looks more like a zoo. People have also retweeted the video, creating their own version of captions.

This is not the first time that a tiger has stunned netizens. Few days back a hilarious video of a tiger and a duck resurfaced on the internet. The nine seconds video shows a tiger trying to hunt down a duck. The tiger is seen swimming towards the duck while the duck senses his presence and spontaneously ducks underwater. Very soon after this, the duck is seen emerging a few feets away, failing the tiger’s attempt at hunting. The video has been uploaded with a meme sound track in the background, adding on to the humorous element.

