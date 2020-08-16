Mexico: Safari Park Live Streams Birth Of Elephant, Names Baby Jumbo 'Zoom'

In a rare and unique incident, a Mexican Zoo recently live-streamed the birth of a baby African Elephant. Given the unique circumstances of the calf's birth, the zoo decided to name the baby elephant 'Zoom' after the popular video chat app which saw an uptick in its usage amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Baby Zoom is the sixth baby elephant born at the Mexican safari park located in Puebla, southeast of the capital.

Read: World Elephant Day: Union Min Prakash Javadekar Launches Portal On Human-elephant Conflict

A rare and unique opportunity

As per reports, Zoom was born to a herd of elephants that were rescued from Nambia eight years ago where they were threatened by poachers. According to experts, the birth of an elephant is an extremely private affair and is usually very hard to see, but live-streaming the birth can also provide useful information for researchers such as fluid loss, duration, and other significant factors.

According to reports, the Mexican Safari plans on trying to return the herd back to Africa eventually because they believe that is where they belong. However, the current situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the major blow to the tourism industry makes it a difficult prospect for the foreseeable future.

Read: World Elephant Day: Here Are 5 Videos That Show How Intelligent And Loving They Are

Netizens celebrate World Elephant Day

Earlier, World Elephant Day was celebrated on Wednesday, August 12. It is an annual celebration dedicated to the perseverance and protection of the world’s elephant population. The day aims to bring worldwide attention to the dangers faced by Asian and African tuskers. India considers elephants to be a ‘cultural heritage’ of the country and therefore they hold a special place in people’s hearts.

India currently has 30,000 elephants spread across 65,000 square km and on the occasion of World Elephant Day shared some incredible pictures of their experiences with these ‘majestic creatures'.

These gentle giants are the regenerators of forests and makers of rivers .. #WorldElephantDay pic.twitter.com/tUWoUg47G9 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 12, 2020

Read: Video Of Elephant And Leopard Goes Viral Leaving Netizens Completely Stunned

Read: World Elephant Day: Netizens Share Photos, Videos To Celebrate The 'majestic' Beings

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.