Dutch Residents Borrow Dogs, Buy Delivery Uniform To Dodge COVID-19 Curfew

Amid fears of being cooped up during curfew hours, residents in the Netherlands have resorted to buying delivery uniforms and borrowing dogs amongst other creative moves. In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, the European nation has imposed night curfew across the country allowing only dog walkers, international passengers, funeral-goers, food delivery personnel and several other working in emergency services to move around. The new rules would come into effect starting January 23 and would restrict people to their homes between 9 pm and 4:30 am.

However, in a bid to avoid these restrictions Dutch residents have now resorted to creative measures including offering their services to walk a dog. A website matcheenleenhond.nl., matching those needing help with their pets with volunteers for dog walking has been overwhelmed with offers. Speaking to Associated Press, owner of the website, Jos van Prooijen said, “We normally get 10 offers a week and since they announced plans for a curfew on Tuesday we have received 300.”

Frozen sale of delivery uniforms

Meanwhile, many have turned to food delivery services for their “night freedom”. According to Dutch daily Algemeen Dagblad, online market place Marktplaats.nl froze sales of jackets and clothing of well-known delivery companies in response to soaring demand. However, many sellers have decided to profit from the situation including those offering empty scooter delivery boxes starting at 50 euros.

Although the Netherlands has seen a decline in numbers of infections and hospital admissions in recent weeks, health authorities are concerned that the more infectious mutation of the coronavirus first detected in Britain will make up the majority of Dutch cases by mid-February. According to the official data reported, the dutch nation has reported over 933,000 with South Holland being the most affected area. A total of 13,337 people have lost their lives since the pandemic began. Last week, the country continued its rollout of COVID-19 inoculations at a mass vaccination centre in Houten. This came after the Dutch government came under fierce criticism for its late start to vaccinations.

