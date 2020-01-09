E-cigarette And Cigarette Smokers 'are Twice As Likely To Suffer Stroke'

A new study has revealed that people who smoke e-cigarettes along with traditional cigarettes are twice as likely to suffer from a stroke as compared to those who only smoke cigarettes. The research conducted by George Mason University in Virginia and published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine disclosed that the odds of the dual use of e-cigarette and all combustible tobacco were at adjusted odds ratios (AOR) of 3.30 as compared with a never smoker who never used e-cigarettes.

According to the official website, the study concluded that “Use of e-cigarettes is an independent risk factor for respiratory disease in addition to combustible tobacco smoking. Dual-use, the most common use pattern, is riskier than using either product alone”.

Sample of the study

While the recent development of smoking habits among youngsters have seen the evolution of vape and flavoured cigarettes, a team of researchers analysed 161,529 responses on smoking habits from Behaviour Risk Factor Surveillance System of 2016-17 during the study. The participants mainly included the people from the age group of 18 to 44, and mostly male were taken as the sample.

According to the published report, the AOR of a cerebrovascular event among current smokers was found to be 1.59, whereas, those who had switched to vaping exclusively, the AOR had jumped to 2.54. However, those who have continued to smoke cigarettes and vape in tandem, the AOR was at an alarming level of 2.91. Mainly, the study was undertaken keeping in mind the rising number of 'rising incidence and hospitalisations' of younger people because of smoking habits.

Apart from the nicotine which is present in all forms of cigarettes, the study titled as 'Risk of Stroke With E-Cigarette Combustible Cigarette Use in Young Adults’ revealed that the additional cerebrovascular effect is the result of other contents present in vape. Study's lead investigator, Tarang Parekh reportedly said that young smokers who use e-cigarettes 'put themselves at even greater risk'.

