When Sanjay Dutt Was 'thrashed' By His Father Sunil Dutt For Smoking

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most prominent actors in Bollywood. The actor recently opened up about the time when he was "disciplined" by his father for smoking. This incident makes for a fun Sanjay Dutt trivia, especially for his fans. Here is what happened to the Rocky actor when he was caught red-handed by his father.

ALSO READ | Yash And Sanjay Dutt-starrer 'KGF Chapter 2 Teaser To Release On January 8, 2020?

When Sanjay Dutt's father caught onto his smoking habits

In an interview, that took place in 2016, with a leading media channel, Sanjay Dutt is seen accepting the fact that he was a naughty kid since childhood. When asked about the time father Sunil Dutt caught the young Sanjay while smoking, Sanjay mentioned about the time when the producers used to come at their house to meet Sunil Dutt and would smoke during their meetings.

Dutt added that when the producers would throw the cigarette butts in the veranda, Sanjay would pick up those butts and would try to take as much puff as he could. But one fine day, Sunil Dutt caught him doing this and he was directly sent to the boarding school after this incident. He also mentioned about one such incident where once when Sunil Dutt was shooting for a film in Kashmir, he was made to stand in the sun as a punishment and was even thrashed for smoking.

ALSO READ| Sanjay Dutt’s On-stage Moments That Will Make Baba Fans Gush Over The 'Panipat' Star Again

Sanjay Dutt News

Recently, Sanjay Dutt attended the wedding of his niece Siya Kumar who is the daughter of actor Kumar Gaurav. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is Kumar Gaurav's brother-in-law who can also be seen attending the private event. In the career front, Sanjay Dutt is seen promoting for one of the most anticipated movies of his career which is his first attempt in the Kannada film industry, titled K.G.F: Chapter 2. The film also stars Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag and Malavika Avinash in pivotal roles and is expected to release in July 2020. Apart from K.G.F: Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Bhuj: The pride of India alongside Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha.

ALSO READ| Sanjay Dutt's Niece Siya Ties The Knot, Million-dollar Family Pic Surfaces

ALSO READ| Sanjay Dutt Was Linked To THESE Women In The Past Before He Met Manyata

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.