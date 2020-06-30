EAM Jaishankar Calls India-Bhutan Relationship 'unique', Assures Help In Fighting COVID

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on June 29 said that India-Bhutan relationship was “truly unique” and that both the countries were together in battling the coronavirus pandemic. Jaishankar, also assured Thimpu that India would assist the country in dealing with challenges post-pandemic. His remarks came after India signed 600 MW Kholongchhu Indo-Bhutan joint venture hydroelectric project.

Terming it as another milestone in diverse and multi-faceted bilateral cooperation between the two countries he congratulated Druk Green Power Corporation of Bhutan and Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited of India for its feat. He further said that both nations would do everything they can, to complete the project.

India-Bhutan together in pandemic

"Our two countries are together to fight this global pandemic. The government of India has provided support, it should, to Bhutan in terms of medical equipment, kits and medicines as part of our government of Bhutan’s requirements. We have also ensured uninterrupted ad essential goods to Bhutan despite lockdown. India stands with Bhutan in dealing with health and economic challenges post by this pandemic," he said.

Further, Jaishankar said that the friendship between the two neighbours has actually created an example for the world. Saying that the relationship is bound with great friendship, it has 'only matured over years'. He also highlighted that the hydropower sector has been the most visible symbol of friendship. "Recently completed Mangdechhu hydroelectric power project has brought the government of India assisted installed capacity to more than 2100 MW", he added. The top leader then said that the Indian government was expediting all the projects.

The hydroelectric project

As per MEA statement, the 600 MW run-of-the-river project is located on the lower course of the Kholongchhu River in Trashiyangtse district in eastern Bhutan. The project envisages an underground powerhouse of four 150 MW turbines with water impounded by a concrete gravity dam of 95 metres height. It will be implemented by Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Limited, a joint venture company formed between Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) of Bhutan and Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) of India.

