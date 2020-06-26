'Deliberate Attempt By Vested Interests': Bhutan Slams Baseless Reports Of Water Blockade

Clarifying on the reports that Bhutan blocked canal water for farmers in Assam's Baksa district, Assam Chief Secretary has said that those are incorrect. Taking to Twitter, he stated that Bhutan has been helping in clearing the blockage in the water supply that has arisen due to natural reasons. Moreover, sources from the government said that the Bhutanese side has categorically denied the reports and there is a smooth flow of water to Assam. Kingdom of Bhutan has also issued a statement.

Recent media reports about Bhutan blocking water supply to India has been incorrectly reported. The actual reason being the natural blockage of informal irrigation channels into Indian fields! Bhutan has been actually helping to clear the blockage. pic.twitter.com/H61c5T1EeJ — Kumar Sanjay Krishna (@KrSanjayKrishna) June 25, 2020

Bhutan clarifies

Issuing a statement, the kingdom of Bhutan, stated that media reports alleging that they have stopped the supply of irrigation water to areas in Assam "are totally baseless" & "deliberate attempt by vested interests to cause misunderstanding between friendly people of Bhutan & Assam." They have said that the allegations are "distressing."

The statement said: "Baksa and Udalguri districts in Assam have been benefitting from water sources in Bhutan for many decades and they continue to do so even during the present difficult times when we are faced with COVID-19 pandemic."

The reports came that paddy farmers in Baksa district of Assam staged protests after water supply to their paddy fields were stopped by Bhutan. These farmers have been using water flowing from a man-made irrigation system also known as ‘dong’ since 1953. Under the banner of Kalipur-Bogajuli-Kalanadi Anchalik Dong Bandh Samiti, the farmers staged protest and sought the Centre to take up the issue. However, the Centre has now clarified that Bhutan is helping the Indian side and water flow is smooth.

