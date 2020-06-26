'No Dispute, Bhutan Helping With Clearing Water Blockage': Assam Chief Secretary Clarifies

Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Friday cleared speculations suggesting that Bhutan had stopped supply of irrigation water to areas in Assam. Krishna said that the supply was disrupted because of boulders in the channel and that the neighbouring country had actually assisted in clearing the blockage.

Speaking to ANI, Krishna reiterated that there was no dispute with Bhutan and said that it is wrong to blame the kingdom.

"Bhutan shares a border with a district in Assam. There is a normal channel through which the water flows into Indian fields. The water was stopped because there were boulders in the channel," said Krishna.

"The district magistrates of both the sides talked and the issue was resolved. There is no dispute with the country and to say that Bhutan has stopped the water is wrong," added Krishna.

Bhutan clarifies

Issuing a statement, the kingdom of Bhutan, stated that media reports alleging that they have stopped the supply of irrigation water to areas in Assam "are totally baseless" & "deliberate attempt by vested interests to cause misunderstanding between friendly people of Bhutan & Assam." They have said that the allegations are "distressing."

The statement said: "Baksa and Udalguri districts in Assam have been benefitting from water sources in Bhutan for many decades and they continue to do so even during the present difficult times when we are faced with COVID-19 pandemic."

The reports came that paddy farmers in Baksa district of Assam staged protests after water supply to their paddy fields were stopped by Bhutan. These farmers have been using water flowing from a man-made irrigation system also known as ‘dong’ since 1953. Under the banner of Kalipur-Bogajuli-Kalanadi Anchalik Dong Bandh Samiti, the farmers staged a protest and sought the Centre to take up the issue. However, the Centre has now clarified that Bhutan is helping the Indian side and water flow is smooth.

