Jaishankar Talks To Saudi FM, Claims Supply Chains Steady During COVID-19 Crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on June 23 reportedly held high-level talks with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud. As per reports, both the leaders admitted that the supply chain between both the nations have been maintained even during the coronavirus crisis. Both the leaders also discussed the mutual interest to make sure the health and security of its peoples are maintained.

A warm conversation wth #Saudi FM HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan. Gratified tht our supply chains&trade commitmnts hve been maintaind evn during #COVID period.Ensurng health needs reflcts the strngth of our ties.Appreciate the gestures mde by Saudi authorities to the Indian community — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 22, 2020

Jaishankar's tweet

Image: PTI