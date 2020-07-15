Ecuador Teen Denisse Toala Teaches Kids Under Tree In Poor Neighbourhood

Denisse Toala, a 16-year-old girl from Ecuador has set up her own tuition class for school children who do not have internet access and losing education because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Denisse Toala has set up the makeshift school under a tree in a poor neighbourhood of northern Guayaquil, where nearly 40 students attend the classes. According to reports, Toala uses her mobile phone to look into school websites for homework that has been assigned to children of the same age group who attend her classes.

Toala while talking to the press said that the coronavirus outbreak has brought an educational crisis along with the economic one and the poor families of the neighbourhood where she teaches are among the hardest-hit in her country. The families in the neighbourhood lack basic amenities, including smartphones and internet connectivity, that have become essential for learning amid the coronavirus lockdown. The South American country is one of the poorest countries in the region, where 35 per cent of the total population live in poverty.

Regresamos a Monte Sinaí para entregar libros a los estudiantes y una tablet a Denisse Toala, cumpliendo la promesa de ayudar a esta joven y ejemplar docente, para que planifique sus clases y siga ayudando a los niños de su comunidad. Trabajamos por días mejores. pic.twitter.com/uQXM6r5tIa — JORGE ACAITURRI (@JorgeAcaiturri) June 10, 2020

Online education

According to UNICEF, 37 per cent of households in Ecuador do not have internet connectivity at homes. While schools are reopening in some corners of the world after pandemic-induced closures, the United Nations and its partners are helping children continue their learning through all possible means, including the Internet, radio and television. Meanwhile, UNICEF and Microsoft Corp. announced the expansion of a global learning platform to help children and youth affected by COVID-19 continue their education at home.

