Egypt Announces First Confirmed Coronavirus Case, Says Patient Is Foreigner

Egypt has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on February 14 and said that the affected person was a foreigner who has been quarantined at a hospital within the country. According to the international media reports, the health ministry of Egypt said in a statement that the World Health Organization (WHO) had been informed about the newly detected case and the government has taken all necessary preventative measures to curb the further spread of the COVID-19 disease through the transmission. It also said that the person carrying the virus had not shown any serious symptoms and was in a stable condition.

WHO Egypt collaborates in outbreak investigation

Egypt, however, has not revealed the nationality of the patient, or any other details, as per reports. WHO Egypt said on its official handle on Twitter that the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population has given the official confirmation about the detection of first coronavirus cases in the country, and WHO Egypt is closely collaborating in outbreak investigation and response actions.

Egyptian Minister of Health, Hala Zayed, had ereportedly said that Egypt was prepared to confront the coronavirus. Hala had reportedly declared that the ministry will launch massive campaigns against Chinese restaurants in Egypt as a preventive measure. She further added that the governors were tasked to impose strict controls on Chinese restaurants, in order to prevent the epidemic leaking.

Assistant Minister of Health for Preventive Medicine Alaa Eid had reportedly said that Egypt is one of the first countries to have prepared a comprehensive strategy to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. She further stated that Health Minister Hala Zayed held meetings with officials from the ministry immediately after the first statement from the World Health Organization about the virus.

John Gabor, the WHO representative in Egypt, had earlier said that he had no doubts that Egypt was fully prepared to tackle the new coronavirus. He said that it was necessary to follow preventive measures to confront all viruses, especially the new outbreak.

