Egypt's Papyri Used Ink Containing Lead As Drier, Study Unveils Ancient Writing Practices

A new study by the University of Copenhagen in Denmark has revealed that the lead compounds in red and black inks were present in 12 samples of Egyptian papyri which were analysed using X-ray microscopy. These were used as drying properties rather than as a pigment. According to the study, ancient Egyptians have been using ink since 3,200 BC. Also, it was discovered that a similar lead-based drying technique was used in 15th century Europe during the development of oil painting.

Ink used as driers in Ancient Egypt

According to the reports by Science Daily, egyptologist and first author of the study Thomas Christiansen from the University of Copenhagen said, “Our analyses of the inks on the papyri fragments from the unique Tebtunis temple library revealed previously unknown compositions of red and black inks, particularly iron-based and lead-based compounds”.

This study helps in understanding the use of inks as driers in ancient times. After the study, it was concluded that the Egyptians must have discovered the drying properties of the lead-based compounds 1,400 years earlier than Europeans. However, the conclusion does demand a reassessment of lead-based compounds found in ancient Mediterranean inks.

Through the study, the advanced synchrotron-based microanalyses provided the researchers with ‘invaluable knowledge of the preparation and composition of red and black inks in ancient Egypt and Rome 2,000 years ago’, says Christiansen. He also told that the results are backed up by contemporary evidence of ink production facilities in ancient Egypt from a magical spell inscribed on a Greek alchemical papyrus. Black ink was used for the purpose of writing the body and red ink was used as a highlighter, for the purpose of marking heading and keywords.

Christiansen explained, “Judging from the amount of raw materials needed to supply a temple library as the one in Tebtunis, we propose that the priests must have acquired them or overseen their production at specialized workshops much like the Master Painters from the Renaissance”.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)