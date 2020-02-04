Hong Kong Confirms First Coronavirus Death; China Admits 'shortcomings & Difficulties'

Hong Kong has confirmed its first death from the virulent coronavirus outbreak on February 4 as the death toll spiked to 425 and infected more than 20,000 people. China has admitted "shortcomings and difficulties" in its response to the flu-like infection. The victim has been reported to be a 39-year-old man from Wuhan, which is believed to be the epicentre of the virus, who had underlying health problems, according to the authorities. It was the second death recorded outside China. The first case was reported from the Philippines on Sunday.

READ: Coronavirus Testing Facility Likely At Mumbai Hospital

CNHC reports 64 new cases

On the other hand, China's National Health Commission reported 64 new cases as of midnight on Monday which is a record daily increase since the virus was first detected. Wuhan and its surrounding province of Hubei have been effectively quarantined from the rest of the country for more than a week amid coronavirus outbreak. Medical workers in Hong Kong boycott their jobs on February 3 and demanded authorities to close the city's border with coronavirus-hit China in order to contain the spread. While hundreds left their jobs, the frontline staff has also threatened to file a lawsuit in the upcoming days.

READ: Japan Quarantines Cruise Ship After Passenger Tests Positive For Coronavirus

At least 15 cases have been confirmed in Hong Kong of the novel virus as the death toll in China increased to 361 with 17, 205 confirmed cases. The death toll from the Wuhan 2019-nCoV surged to 425 and the infection cases from the virus have surpassed over 20,000, confirmed the reports. As the figures tripled than the last week, the Chinese Health Committee officials have told the reporters that at least 2,829 confirmed infection cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, taking a massive leap from 4,400 last week.

READ: World Bank Calls On Countries To 'strengthen Health Surveillance' Amid Coronavirus Dread

WHO warns international public health authorities

The World Health Organization (WHO) had warned the international public health authorities that Wuhan Virus was of a significant threat to the nations outside mainland China and the disease pandemic enforced a global response to the outbreak. WHO announced the Global Health Emergency as officials abroad banned the Chinese nationals from travelling into their territory, suspending the airlines and halting the visa issuance and immigration facilities.

READ: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 425 In China, Over 20,000 Infected

(with inputs from agencies)