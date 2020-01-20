Video Of Elephant Eating Rice From Mahout's Plate In Kerala Goes Viral

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a group of men enjoying their lunch and an elephant can be seen standing in the background. Through the video, it can be seen that a man who seems to be an elephant's mahout is seen eating rice from his plate using its trunk to take a helping. The adorable video was shared on Facebook by a user who wrote true friendship means eating from the other person’s plate. It was not clear when the video was shot but it was reportedly recorded in Kerala. Many users commented that the elephant clearly trusts its mahout in response to the video.

Elephant helps a tortoise

Meanwhile, a heartwarming video has gone viral which shows a baby elephant helping a tortoise resting in the middle of the road to move away from the road. The video shows the elephant pushing the tortoise with its trunk and the tortoise realizes it and crawls down to a side getting the hint. The 23-second video clip shows the elephant waiting for the tortoise to move to a safer side of the road and is not in danger of being hit by passing vehicle.

This #elephant calf is teaching a lesson: #Animals have first right of the way. Opposite to the person who behaved yesterday on road while staff blocked road to give way to a Jumbo.



An elephant stops to get a turtle off the road. Forwarded by a friend. pic.twitter.com/1RZVRHJaM3 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 4, 2019

The video was posted by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on his Twitter handle and the same was forwarded to him by his friend. He captioned the post writing, "This #elephant calf is teaching a lesson: #Animals have first right of the way. Opposite to the person who behaved yesterday on the road while the staff blocked the road to give way to a Jumbo."

The viral video has garnered over 12,700 views and more than 1,600 likes after being shared. Netizens have left no chance to react to this video.

