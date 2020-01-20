Video Of Elephant Strolling In Hotel Lobby In Sri Lanka Leaves Netizens In Splits

A video of an elephant strolling casually in the hotel without a prior check-in has had the internet’s sides splitting. The mammoth can be seen meandering in the lobby of a hotel in Sri Lanka in a bid to explore the place as he can be seen advancing from one room to the other. The video has been shared by one of the guests in the hotel. In the video, the animal can be seen inspecting the lamp and other objects in the lobby with its trunk. He goes further nudging a stand placed right by shattering it on the ground.

woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk pic.twitter.com/C2biQT8C30 — Upuli 🇱🇰 (@upidaisy) January 19, 2020

Video has some hilarious responses

The video has shocked the internet and some of the users have made hilarious remarks regarding the incident. One user wrote that the elephant perhaps was guilty of knocking the stand to the floor, however, it’s understandable and the users will forgive him. Another witty user pointed out that the elephant was tiptoeing in order to maintain the silence and not want to disturb the guests. Seemed like the elephant was fully aware that he was the guest uninvited amongst them.

He must be planning to stay for awhile. I see he brought his trunk. — Banjo (@Banjo2u) January 20, 2020

Good advertisement for the floor the elephant is walking on. — grandmatojosie2 (@grandmatojosie1) January 19, 2020

I was just thinking that. Maybe he's working under cover for the city inspector's office? 😁 — Cavyherd (@cavyherd) January 19, 2020

That's nothing, I saw that elephant at the airport.

He just got off a jumbo jet. — Wozza (@woz789) January 19, 2020

Omg I so needed to see this! I'm leaving now for breather (& to cook dinner n stuff) whilst on an elephant inspired happy high. 😇🤭💖💖 — Pia M @Gender Critiques (@RuthMackenzie76) January 20, 2020

Imagine stumbling back to your room inebriated and coming across this guy! — Tony Brown (@tonywbrown) January 19, 2020

Lookin for the spa, obviously. 🐘 — Camille Duran (@CamilleLarou) January 19, 2020

I think he genuinely tried not to knock the lamp over. Looked like he even tried to pick it up, then... aww heck, just leave it there. — Sandilou2u (@sandilou2u) January 19, 2020

Read 'We'd Like To See Video Proof!': ICC Trolls Fan Who Says He Can Bowl Like Jasprit Bumrah

Read BTS Astounded By Their Own Black Swan MV; Watch Them React To The Video

An individual commented that the hotel was running a pretty positive endorsement of Sri Lanka tourism, while the others shortlisted the hotel as their vacation goal and enquired the hotel’s name. A lady, however, seemed familiar with the tusker she wrote that the elephant was called ‘Natta Kota’, he resided on the ground floor and regularly visited the lobby. She also mentioned the name of the hotel as Jetwing Yala hotel located in Sri Lanka. Some individuals even suggested that the elephant must now go home and write two hotel reviews, he could meanwhile use the pool deck.

Read Video Of Elephant Clambering Over Wall For Mangoes Breaks The Internet

Read Video: Angry Elephant Chases Truck, Rips Off Bonnet With Tusks