Video Of Elephant Strolling In Hotel Lobby In Sri Lanka Leaves Netizens In Splits

Rest of the World News

The mammoth can be seen meandering in the lobby of a hotel in Sri Lanka in a bid to explore the place as he can be seen advancing from one room to the other.

video

A video of an elephant strolling casually in the hotel without a prior check-in has had the internet’s sides splitting. The mammoth can be seen meandering in the lobby of a hotel in Sri Lanka in a bid to explore the place as he can be seen advancing from one room to the other. The video has been shared by one of the guests in the hotel. In the video, the animal can be seen inspecting the lamp and other objects in the lobby with its trunk. He goes further nudging a stand placed right by shattering it on the ground.

Video has some hilarious responses

The video has shocked the internet and some of the users have made hilarious remarks regarding the incident. One user wrote that the elephant perhaps was guilty of knocking the stand to the floor, however, it’s understandable and the users will forgive him. Another witty user pointed out that the elephant was tiptoeing in order to maintain the silence and not want to disturb the guests. Seemed like the elephant was fully aware that he was the guest uninvited amongst them.

 

An individual commented that the hotel was running a pretty positive endorsement of Sri Lanka tourism, while the others shortlisted the hotel as their vacation goal and enquired the hotel’s name. A lady, however, seemed familiar with the tusker she wrote that the elephant was called ‘Natta Kota’, he resided on the ground floor and regularly visited the lobby. She also mentioned the name of the hotel as Jetwing Yala hotel located in Sri Lanka. Some individuals even suggested that the elephant must now go home and write two hotel reviews, he could meanwhile use the pool deck.

