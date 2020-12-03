Elon Musk Couldn't Name His Tequila Brand Teslaquila As Mexico Didn't Approve; Here's Why

Mexico prohibited Tesla CEO Elon Musk from naming his liquor brand ‘Teslaquila’ and thus, the SpaceX founder had to reportedly name it ‘Tesla Tequila’. Just earlier this month Musk launched new $250 tequila bottles which were sold out within hours, after previously hinting to do the same in October 2018. According to the official website’s description, the novelty drink features a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish and is all set to hit the brewing industry. However, the Mexican government did not allow the name of the liquor brand that was the amalgamation of Musk’s company Tesla with ‘tequila’.

Why did Mexico refuse ‘Teslaquila’?

As per reports, ‘Teslaquila’ is not possible due to tequila industry regulations as the word ‘tequila’ is a designation of origin meaning, that the word belongs only to the tequila agribusiness and can not be registered under a company as its own property. According to Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT), the problem with Musk branding his liquor ‘Teslaquila’ was that it is too similar to the word ‘tequila’.

As per the Verge report, head of certification body at the CRT Martín Muñoz said that ‘Teslaquila’ might lead to confusion or misunderstanding as to the origin of the product and the Mexican industrial property law denied the trademark. In 2018, Tesla’s legal representative had attempted to register the brand ‘Teslaquila’ in Mexico, the only country where tequila is made. But in February 2018, CRT had filed its objection.

Eventually, after the final verdict of Mexican Institute of Industrial Property rejected the name, the company went on to call the product ‘Tesla Tequila’.

Musk’s ‘tesla Tequila’ is issued with the guidelines saying “40% ABV/750mL; Must be 21 years old to purchase; Shipping included; Deliveries expected to begin in late 2020. Tesla Tequila comes with a stand, and is "an exclusive, small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila añejo".

Stating the locations, the official website said, “Due to industry regulations, shipments can only be made to the US in following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin. PO Box addresses are not supported”.

