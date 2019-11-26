Elon Musk Explains Reason Behind Tesla's Cybertruck Live Demo Fail

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk explained what actually happened during the launch event of the company's electric Cybertruck. Responding to a fan's tweet, Musk stated that the impact of the sledgehammer resulted in a crack at the base of the glass because of which the steel ball did not bounce off the window and added that the next time he will use a metal ball first instead of using a sledgehammer.

Elon Musk's stunt backfired

Tesla launched its first electric pickup truck on November 21 at an event in Los Angeles but things did not pan out well for co-founder Elon Musk. He called Tesla's head designer Franz von Holzhausen onto the stage to throw a big metal ball at the side window in order to showcase the strength of the vehicle's armoured glass windows. Musk's stunt backfired on him as the "armoured" glass windows were left with huge cracks.

Musk was apparently surprised by what had happened and said that the throw was maybe a little bit hard. According to reports, he told the audience that the windows had not cracked in tests that were previously conducted. Musk added that in the previous tests, they had literally thrown everything at the window including kitchen sink and the armoured glass did not break.

The automotive company revealed the price of the base version of the truck to be at $39,900 with a capacity of 250 miles and a towing capacity with a total of 7,500 pounds. The truck with the dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) was priced at $49,900 pounds and will have a capacity to tow a total of 10,000 pounds. The top variant of the Cybertruck will have the Trimotor all-wheel drive (AWD) with a capacity to tow 14,000 pounds and will be priced ar $69,900.

Elon Musk's net worth falls

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk's net worth fell $768 million after a botched up Cybertruck debut and the company's share fell by a total of 6 per cent since the market closed for the day, bringing down Musk's net worth by $768 million in a matter of one day to a total of $23.6 billion.

Analysts at the wall street had a difference of opinion on the issue surrounding Tesla. According to reports, 12 people have issued buyings ratings for the company's stock, nine people have issued holds and a total of 16 people have issued sells.

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk stated that the automaker had received 2,00,000 orders for its latest electrical Cybertruck. In addition to this, Musk had also tweeted in November that the company had received 146k orders for the Cybertruck.

