Tesla Cybertruck Memes Will Make You Go ROFL With The 8-bit Nostalgia

Tesla is an American energy and automotive company based out of Palo Alto, California. Recently, the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, unveiled their Cybertruck to the audiences. The Cybertruck is on par with the performance of a utility truck and the speed of a sports car. However, the Cybertruck was trolled on social media. Here are some of the funniest Tesla Cybertruck memes on social media:

Tesla Cybertruck memes: Twitter

Many troll gangs and meme-makers have taken to the microblogging website to share some of the most hilarious memes on the Tesla Cybertruck. The Telsa Cybertruck has been trolled for its design. People have compared the Telsa Cybertruck to everything ranging from Minecraft to Lara croft. They have even posted Tesla Cybertruck memes compilations on the microblogging website. Below are some of the funniest Telsa Cybertruck Memes on Twitter:

I'm telling my kids this was the Tesla Cybertruck.

Bam, two memes in one pic.twitter.com/ACHR4nwfBr — owsly (@_owsly_) November 23, 2019

I'm having trouble deciding on it, tbh pic.twitter.com/30lMotGCJr — Brad Kurtz (@ultimapanzer) November 22, 2019

Tesla Cybertruck Memes: Reddit

Not only has the Tesla Cybbertruck been trolled on Twitter, but it has also been exposed to many hilarious memes even on the Reddit Forums. Over 20k users have talked and trolled the Telsa Cybertruck on Reddit to date. On Reddit, the Tesla Cybertruck memes have been divided into several sub-series ranging from Minecraft and Lara Croft to more generic ones. People have posted several Tesla Cybertruck Memes on these subcategories. Here are some of the funniest Tesla Cybertruck memes on Reddit:

Tesla Croft

