Elon Musk Names 'virus' That Poses 'biggest' Threat To Civilisation; Slams Cancel Culture

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been an "orthodox man" has slammed the comedians who have left centric approach while cracking jokes. Criticising the "left-wing" comedians working on the format of "woke agenda" and "cancel culture", Musk said one day will come when they (comedians) cancel themselves. According to Urban Dictionary, the word woke means to be awake to sensitive social issues, such as racism while the phrase "cancel culture" stands for a modern form of ostracism in which someone is thrust out of social or professional circles – whether it be online, on social media, or in person.

Meanwhile, while speaking on The Babylon Bee podcast, Musk said, "Woke mind virus" is "one of the biggest threats to modern civilisation." He went on to say that satirical outlets and comedy shows have leaned left and introduced "a lot of no-fly zones", while not making fun of the left itself. "I used to be a much bigger fan of The Onion, but then it sort of went in the SNL (Saturday Night Live) direction, sort of leftist. It will not really make fun of anything on the left and it used to be much more even-handed," news agency Sputnik quoted Tesla CEO as saying during The Babylon Bee podcast.

"I used to be a huge fan of SNL, but…I still think they have some good stuff, but many, if not most SNL episodes, are kind of a moral lecture on why we are bad human beings instead of comedy. They will beat on (Texas Senator) Ted Cruz 17,000 times and you're like 'Ok, we get it," he added. According to Musk, "wokeness" wants to make comedy illegal". Also, added the term wokeness is "divisive, exclusionary, and hateful". "It should be OK to be humorous. Do we want a humourless society that is simply rife with condemnation and hate?", Musk said.

Elon Musk takes a swipe against a TV host

Given the almost unimaginable nature of the present, what will the future be? pic.twitter.com/b2Yw0AXGVA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021

Recently, the Space X CEO took to the microblogging site and shared a jaw-dropping snippet from a 1995 interview of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates speaking to David Letterman about the concept of the internet. The post is creating a storm on social media platforms because the video shows the interviewer making sarcastic comments about the internet and doubting whether it will ever be a reality. "I can remember a couple of months ago, there was, like, a big breakthrough announcement that on the Internet, or on some computer deal, they were going to broadcast a baseball game. You could listen to a baseball game on your computer, and I just thought to myself, "Does the radio ring a bell?" the TV host said. Reacting to the host comment, he wrote, "Given the almost unimaginable nature of the present, what will the future be?"

Image: AP