Elon Musk Shares Maths Meme On Twitter, Netizens Left Confused

Rest of the World News

Elon Musk is one of the most active people on social media and he recently shared a meme on Twitter that had a small puppy being interviewed by a reporter

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Elon Musk

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk is one of the most active people on social media and he recently shared a meme on Twitter. He posted a meme of a puppy being interviewed by a reporter in an area surrounded by parked cars. The tweet read "smol ∩ puppy ∩ math" and managed to garner 132,348 likes, 16,504 retweets and more than a 1,000 comments.

The meme starts with a heading that says sin θ= θ and right after that a θ can be seen right beside the puppy. In relation to that, the reporter asks the puppy his opinion while holding a mike in front of it, to which the puppy acknowledges the fact that he/she is very small in size.

Netizens confused

Musk's tweet triggered reactions on Twitter. A person posted a tweet with a GIF that had a dog trying to cross a bridge with a branch in his mouth.

Read: Elon Musk Spotted Driving Tesla Cybertruck On Los Angeles' Roads

A Twitterati asked a question to Elon Musk.

Read: Elon Musk Cleared Of Defamation Lawsuit Over "Pedo Guy" Tweet

In relation to the above-mentioned tweet, a person said that extremists managed to lay their hands on one of the latest American technologies.

One person said, "When theta is sufficiently small (close to zero) you can approximate the value of Sin θ to the value of θ itself, and it's much easier to calculate and do things with it".

Read: Elon Musk Paid Nearly $1 Million Dollars For A Second Hand Car Bought For 100 Dollars

Elon Musk's mother reminisces

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, posted a picture on Twitter of a young Elon repairing a broken window of a 1978 BMW car.

Responding to his mother's tweet, Musk said "Couldn’t afford to pay for repairs, so I fixed almost everything on that car from parts in the junkyard. Ironically, that’s me replacing broken side window glass. The circle is complete lol".

Read: Jury In Elon Musk Case To Be Questioned About Views On Billionaires, Thailand Visitors

(With inputs from agencies)

Published:
