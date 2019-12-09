Elon Musk Spotted Driving Tesla Cybertruck On Los Angeles' Roads

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was spotted driving the much-hyped Cybertruck, company’s new electric pickup truck, on December 7 around Los Angeles in California. YouTuber Roberto Cruz found a Cybertruck prototype running on 405 freeway and posted a video online. Cruz said that the truck looks better than it looked in pictures and videos.

“It even has dual color, the silver on bottom and the mat black on top. Love it. Looks more amazing in person, (sic)” wrote Cruz along with the video he posted. Though Musk was not visible in the video, Cruz claimed that the truck was being driven by the Tesla CEO himself. The video went viral as soon as it was posted and got more than 300k views within two days.

Social media is in awe of the Cybertruck running on the road and said that the future comes “a bit too fast for some people”. A user questioned the claim of dual colour and commented that the brushed stainless steel looks very different from different angles. “I'd assume the top portion is angled in such a way as to look darker when looking straight on it,” wrote the user. “I thought the truck looked ugly at the reveal, but I have to say it looks pretty nice in the wild,” wrote another user.

Features and price

The base version of the Cybertruck starting at $39, 900 with a range of 250 miles and tow capacity of 7,500 pounds. It is the Single Motor Rear-Wheel-Drive (RWD) version which will achieve 0 to 60 mph within 6.5 seconds. The Dual Motor All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) model of the Cyberstruck will cost $49, 900 and will be able to tow 10,000 pounds. With a range of up to 300 miles, this version will reach 60 mph within 4.5 seconds.

The top model of the variant is a Tri Motor All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) with a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds and range of up to 500 miles. It will reportedly hit 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and cost $69,900. The Tri Motor AWD production is expected to begin in late 2022 with a self-driving feature added ac an extra cost of $7,000.

